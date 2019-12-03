Quick links

Jurgen Klopp shares worrying update on Liverpool's Joel Matip

Shane Callaghan
Joel Matip of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
The Liverpool centre-back has been out of action for over a month.

Joel Matip of Liverpool is pulled over but does not receive a penalty during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on September 14, 2019 in...

Jurgen Klopp has delivered a worrying update on Liverpool's Joel Matip.

The Cameroon centre-back hasn't kicked a ball for the Reds in any competition since the end of October due to a knee problem.

And worryingly, the Liverpool manager has revealed via the club's official website that the injury isn't healing as expected.

He said: "Joel needs a bit more time, it’s healing but it’s not exactly how we wished for. It needs a bit more time, so that will take a while."

 

Matip, a Bosman signing by Klopp in 2016, is a massive player for Liverpool.

You could even argue that for most of 2019, the former Schalke stalwart has been on par with Virgil van Dijk as far as influence goes in defence.

He played a massive role in helping Klopp's side to Champions League glory in June and the sooner he's back, the better.

That being said, Liverpool have able deputies in the form of Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren, and it remains to be seen who partners Van Dijk in central defence for tomorrow night's Merseyside derby with Everton.

Joel Matip of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

