Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

Premier League

Jose Mourinho sends message to ex-Chelsea assistant Jose Morais

Olly Dawes
Real Madrid's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho (R) and his assistant Jose Morais (L) attend a training session in Madrid on September 27, 2010 on the eve of their Champions League football...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has congratulated Jose Morais.

als Beobachter Jose Mourinho Trainer real Madid auf der Fürther Tribüne mit seinem Assistant Coach Jose Morais oben F1 Bundesliga Fussball Greuther Fürth Fuerth Borussia Dortmund BVB...

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he wants to congratulate his former Chelsea assistant Jose Morais after his success in South Korea.

Spurs take on Manchester United on Wednesday night, meaning Mourinho goes back to face one of his former clubs in a big game.

Mourinho previewed the game in today's press conference, but he took time out from speaking about the Old Trafford clash to speak about one of his former Chelsea colleagues.

 

Jose Morais first worked with Mourinho on the Benfica coaching staff in the early 2000's, and reunited at Porto in 2003-04, with Morais serving as his assistant.

The pair went their separate ways for five years, with Morais embarking of a managerial career of his own, before again serving as Mourinho's assistant at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

He became Barnsley boss for a brief spell in 2018, but is now enjoying success in South Korea having won the league title with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors over the weekend.

Real Madrid's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho (R) and his assistant Jose Morais (L) attend a training session in Madrid on September 27, 2010 on the eve of their Champions League football...

Morais was named the top coach in South Korea on Monday, and whilst Son Heung-min is the focus for Spurs fans when it comes to football in South Korea, Mourinho made sure he sent a message to his former Chelsea aide.

Mourinho admitted that Morais is one of his best friends from his entire career in football, and congratulated his compatriot on becoming a champion, in what was a lovely touch from the Tottenham boss.

“I have some friends in football but if I have to choose the top three, I would choose one of my former assistant Jose Morais,” said Mourinho. “Two days ago he was champion of South Korea and I want to offer to congratulate him because he is champion,” he added.

Jose Mourinho manager of Chelsea and coach Jose Morais in discussion prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park on March 15, 2014 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch