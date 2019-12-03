Jose Mourinho sends message to ex-Chelsea assistant Jose Morais

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has congratulated Jose Morais.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he wants to congratulate his former Chelsea assistant Jose Morais after his success in South Korea.

Spurs take on Manchester United on Wednesday night, meaning Mourinho goes back to face one of his former clubs in a big game.

Mourinho previewed the game in today's press conference, but he took time out from speaking about the Old Trafford clash to speak about one of his former Chelsea colleagues.

Jose Morais first worked with Mourinho on the Benfica coaching staff in the early 2000's, and reunited at Porto in 2003-04, with Morais serving as his assistant.

The pair went their separate ways for five years, with Morais embarking of a managerial career of his own, before again serving as Mourinho's assistant at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

He became Barnsley boss for a brief spell in 2018, but is now enjoying success in South Korea having won the league title with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors over the weekend.

Morais was named the top coach in South Korea on Monday, and whilst Son Heung-min is the focus for Spurs fans when it comes to football in South Korea, Mourinho made sure he sent a message to his former Chelsea aide.

Mourinho admitted that Morais is one of his best friends from his entire career in football, and congratulated his compatriot on becoming a champion, in what was a lovely touch from the Tottenham boss.

“I have some friends in football but if I have to choose the top three, I would choose one of my former assistant Jose Morais,” said Mourinho. “Two days ago he was champion of South Korea and I want to offer to congratulate him because he is champion,” he added.