Jose Mourinho says he's 'in love' with Tottenham's Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son scored the first goal of Jose Mourinho's reign.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has said at his latest press conference, which was broadcast on the club’s official Youtube channel, that he is already in love with Heung-Min Son.

Son has started every game that Mourinho has taken charge of at Tottenham so far, and he scored the first goal of the Portuguese boss’s reign.

The South Korean has been a constant threat going forward in Tottenham’s last three matches, with his form catching the eye.

Son also won the Asian Player of the Year for the third successive time this week.

And Mourinho said: “I should start with congratulating Son for the third time in a row, Asian Player of the Year.

“I am here for 12 days, I am in love with that guy so I can imagine the people that is here with him for three, four, five years. He’s a fantastic player and fantastic boy.”

Son looks set to continue in Tottenham’s starting line-up tomorrow, when Mourinho’s side take on Manchester United.

Spurs have been so dangerous going forward since Mourinho came in, after scoring 10 goals in the three matches since his arrival.

Mourinho is unlikely to want to disrupt Tottenham’s attack, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli also in excellent form.

If Spurs can beat United they could move even closer to the top four, after already closing the gap down to six points.