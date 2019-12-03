Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso has not made a start for Tottenham Hotspur since Jose Mourinho took charge.

Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football London that Giovani Lo Celso, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Sessegnon will all have opportunities at Tottenham Hotspur in the coming weeks.

The trio have all failed to make a start since Mourinho took charge, with Lo Celso the only one to actually make an appearance.

Even the Argentine was only used as a substitute for Spurs, which has sparked fears that his loan may never actually be made permanent.

However, Mourinho insists that he does rate his squad players highly and has suggested that they will get game time over the festive period.

“There are other players that I like very, very much and I try to give some stability to the team and there is no space for everyone, so we look to other boys,” Mourinho said.

“Ryan Sessegnon, Lo Celso, Walker-Peters, we have other players with potential to play that they didn’t have yet the opportunity to play.

“I would say let’s wait for the end of December for the accumulation of matches and for sure opportunities will come.”

Mourinho has taken a different approach to Mauricio Pochettino with his Tottenham team selections so far.

The Portuguese boss has tended to stick with his side in general, and has been against making too many changes.

Pochettino tinkered constantly towards the end of his time at Spurs, which gave more players opportunities but didn’t always leave the team looking particularly solid.

Mourinho has won all three of his games in charge at Tottenham so far, with their next match coming against Manchester United on Wednesday.