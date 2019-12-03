Jose Mourinho claims he won't be signing Bruno Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur won't be signing Bruno Fernandes, according to Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told a press conference, as quoted by the Daily Mail, that he will not be signing Bruno Fernandes.

Spurs have seen Dele Alli thrive in the early stages of Mourinho's reign, but Christian Eriksen's contract situation means some fans may want to see another playmaker arrive.

Bruno Fernandes is a popular name, having racked up 32 goals and 18 assists for Sporting last season, whilst he's already chipped in with 11 goals and 10 assists this term.

The Portuguese playmaker is one of the most wanted played in Europe, and Spurs pushed hard to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Fernandes even confirmed himself that Spurs pushed hard to sign him, and he wanted to make the move, but Tottenham couldn't strike a deal.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas added that the deal broke down because of terms Daniel Levy put into the deal, such as add-ons for winning the Premier League or the Champions League.

The Independent then claimed that Mourinho, who is certainly familiar with his compatriot, wanted to bring Fernandes to Spurs after all, with a move potentially being resurrected.

However, Mourinho has today suggested that he won't be signing Fernandes because his value is 'not for' Spurs, believing he's out of Tottenham's reach economically in comments that may just leave Spurs fans a tad deflated.

“We are different club at this level,” said Mourinho. “We are not a club that is going to make big transfers in the market, nor is it going towards players who are already developed or at a certain level of expectation, also economically.”

“I would definitely say no because Bruno (Fernandes) is a player of a level and value that is not for us,” he added.