Jordan Pickford makes comment about Newcastle United fans

John Verrall
Jordan Pickford makes a save during an England training session on the eve of their international friendly against the Netherlands at St Georges Park on March 22, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent,...
Newcastle United fans have certainly not forgotten Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's Sunderland roots.

Jordan Pickford of Everton celebrates after Theo Walcott of Everton (not pictured) scores their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at...

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has told the Daily Mail that he knows the ‘passion’ of Newcastle United fans, ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Pickford’s relationship with Newcastle supporters has not always been the best due to his Sunderland links.

Newcastle fans often sing chants against Pickford when coming up against him, even though he doesn’t play for Sunderland now.

But Pickford appears to think that Newcastle fans are very passionate, and he believes that supporters on Merseyside share a similar intensity.

 

“We know the passion for both sides and with me being from up north I know what the passion's like with Sunderland and Newcastle,” Pickford said.

“I think it's the same down here so I kind of know the feeling but you've got to give credit where credit's due. They are doing really well but it's hopefully our time to stop them in their tracks.”

Pickford will get to experience the passion of a Merseyside derby again tomorrow evening, when Everton take on Liverpool at Anfield.

Jordan Pickford of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Pickford’s last trip to Liverpool’s ground did not go according to plan, as he dropped a clanger in the last minute, which allowed Divock Origi to strike a late winner.

Everton are under considerable pressure to pick up points, as they have struggled badly this term, and currently sit just above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Newcastle fans, meanwhile, will next watch their side in action against Sheffield United on Thursday.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

