Jordan Pickford makes comment about Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United fans have certainly not forgotten Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's Sunderland roots.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has told the Daily Mail that he knows the ‘passion’ of Newcastle United fans, ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Pickford’s relationship with Newcastle supporters has not always been the best due to his Sunderland links.

Newcastle fans often sing chants against Pickford when coming up against him, even though he doesn’t play for Sunderland now.

But Pickford appears to think that Newcastle fans are very passionate, and he believes that supporters on Merseyside share a similar intensity.

“We know the passion for both sides and with me being from up north I know what the passion's like with Sunderland and Newcastle,” Pickford said.

“I think it's the same down here so I kind of know the feeling but you've got to give credit where credit's due. They are doing really well but it's hopefully our time to stop them in their tracks.”

Pickford will get to experience the passion of a Merseyside derby again tomorrow evening, when Everton take on Liverpool at Anfield.

Pickford’s last trip to Liverpool’s ground did not go according to plan, as he dropped a clanger in the last minute, which allowed Divock Origi to strike a late winner.

Everton are under considerable pressure to pick up points, as they have struggled badly this term, and currently sit just above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Newcastle fans, meanwhile, will next watch their side in action against Sheffield United on Thursday.