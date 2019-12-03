Jordan Henderson comments on Adrian in Liverpool training

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian will come into Jurgen Klopp's side's starting line-up on Wednesday evening to replace the suspended Alisson.

Jordan Henderson has told Liverpool’s official website that he has been impressed by Adrian in training recently.

Adrian has not started a Premier League match since October, following the return of Alisson from injury.

However, the Spanish stopper is set to be thrown in for Liverpool again on Wednesday evening in the Merseyside derby.

Alisson is suspended after picking up a red card in Liverpool’s last match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

And Henderson insists that he has full faith in Adrian coming good for Liverpool once again, as the summer signing has looked good in training recently.

"Adri has done brilliantly when he's come in during the season," Henderson said.

"He's been in good shape in training, so hopefully he just continues that into the games where Ali will be missing. I think Adri has proven that he's more than capable of doing a very good job there.”

Adrian was actually forced off the bench in Liverpool’s last game against Brighton & Hove Albion and he looked nervy.

The first thing that the former West Ham United man had to do was pick a Lewis Dunk free-kick out the back out his net, and he never really settled after that.

Adrian has previously been reliable whenever called upon by Liverpool though, and the hope is that he can be similarly commanding against Everton.

The Reds are still unbeaten in domestic football this season, and every win that they pick up strengthens their grip at the top of the Premier League table.