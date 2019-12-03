Jamie Carragher urges Arsenal to start Calum Chambers at centre-back

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has been used at right-back and centre-back by his club this season.

Jamie Carragher has urged Arsenal to play Calum Chambers at centre-back after he was deployed as a fullback during their 2-2 draw at Norwich City over the weekend.

The Gunners have, once again, been very shaky in defence this season, with the interim boss, Freddie Ljungberg opting to start Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz at the heart of the defence for Arsenal's last game.

On Thursday, the Gunners have a home tie against Brighton, as eyes will once again be on who Ljungberg does or does not pick to start.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (01/12/19 4pm start), Carragher wants to have a look at Chambers, 24, at centre-back because he made it clear that everyone knows the faults of the already experienced duo playing in that position.

"I was a little surprised by the team," Carragher told Sky Sports. "I think he's going back to players we know what they are. They are not going to change. David Luiz and Mustafi. We are not talking about young players. Xhaka in the midfield.

"They have been at Arsenal long enough for the supporters and the club to know what they are about - in terms of the club going forward, let's find about the players you have in the squad.

"Calum Chambers is not a fullback. He struggles there all the time I watch him play. Put him at centre-back. You know Luiz and Mustafi are not the answer. Let's have a look at Chambers at centre-back. And get Bellerin back at right-back."

The next manager that walks through Arsenal's door has a big job on his hands and the key area that he needs to fix is the defence.

Many Arsenal fans will feel that the only way to solve that issue is not just through coaching, but mainly through the transfer window.

There are some defenders that can be long-term success stories for the club, like a Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney, but will the system around them allow them to progress?