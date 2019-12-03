Jamie Carragher responds when asked if Everton can cause Liverpool problems

Everton take on Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Pundit Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports (01/12, 7:20pm) believes Everton can cause Liverpool some problems if they stick with the 5-4-1 system from the Leicester City defeat.

The Toffees headed down to the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening, and were hoping to pick up a much-needed win with boss Marco Silva under huge pressure.

Silva switched to a 5-4-1 system in a desperate attempt to keep his job, and it was all going well as Richarlison headed home Djibril Sidibe's first half cross.

However, Brendan Rodgers introduced Kelechi Iheanacho to change the game, and he did just that by setting up Jamie Vardy to equalise before bagging a dramatic last-gasp winner.

Silva, with questions about his future hanging over him, looked complete distraught on the sidelines as Leicester celebrated, but Everton haven't sacked him.

Silva will be in charge of Everton for Wednesday's clash with rivals Liverpool, and he will be hoping that his side can produce an unexpected strong performance against the league leaders.

Everton were on the verge of a 0-0 draw at Anfield last season before Jordan Pickford's bizarre error to hand Divock Origi a winner, and Jamie Carragher has been asked whether Silva can do the same again.

Carragher does think Everton can cause Liverpool problems with the 5-4-1 system, feeling it can stifle Liverpool just like last season even if it doesn't necessarily pose a huge threat going forward, believing a 'big problem' is their lack of goals.

“[They can] cause Liverpool problems in terms of Liverpool scoring, will it cause Liverpool problems going the other way? That’s the big problem for Everton, they don’t look like they’re going to score many goals,” said Carragher. “There was a threat, more than you’ve seen with Everton away from home, but 14 goals in 14 games, that’s what is hurting them really.”

“Yes, I think they could cause Liverpool problems. This is a man who last season nullified Liverpool in some ways, and it’s not an easy formation to play against, 5-4-1. There’s no space to find,” he added.