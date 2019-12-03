James Milner sends message to Liverpool's Alisson

The exceptional Liverpool goalkeeper made history last night.

James Milner has congratulated Liverpool team-mate Alisson on Twitter.

The Brazil international won the first-ever Yachine Trophy during last night's Ballon d'Or Gala in Paris.

The award is given to the best goalkeeper in Europe over the past 12 months, and Alisson, who helped Liverpool to a sixth European Cup title in June, is deemed to have been top of the pile.

It wasn't such a good night for Reds centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who lost out to Lionel Messi in regards to the main award of the evening.

But Alisson's achievement is big in its own right, being the inaugural recipient, and Milner has sent a short message to the former Roma stopper on social media.

Alisson would love the chance to prove why he won the honour with a brilliant performance in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday.

Problem is, he's suspended.

The big man picked up a red card in Liverpool's win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and will consequently be replaced by Adrian for the visit of the Toffees.