James Milner sends message to Liverpool's Alisson

Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on November 3, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
The exceptional Liverpool goalkeeper made history last night.

Alisson of Liverpool lies injured during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at Anfield on August 09, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

James Milner has congratulated Liverpool team-mate Alisson on Twitter.

The Brazil international won the first-ever Yachine Trophy during last night's Ballon d'Or Gala in Paris.

The award is given to the best goalkeeper in Europe over the past 12 months, and Alisson, who helped Liverpool to a sixth European Cup title in June, is deemed to have been top of the pile.

It wasn't such a good night for Reds centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who lost out to Lionel Messi in regards to the main award of the evening.

 

But Alisson's achievement is big in its own right, being the inaugural recipient, and Milner has sent a short message to the former Roma stopper on social media.

Alisson would love the chance to prove why he won the honour with a brilliant performance in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday.

Problem is, he's suspended.

The big man picked up a red card in Liverpool's win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and will consequently be replaced by Adrian for the visit of the Toffees.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Virgil van-Dijk with Alisson Becker of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on October 25, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

