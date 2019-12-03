Quick links

Jack Clarke has ideal chance to catch Tottenham's eye against Arsenal

Dan Coombs
Jack Clarke of Leeds United
Leeds United loanee Jack Clarke's future is uncertain.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United

Leeds United have been drawn in the FA Cup against Arsenal.

It's a great chance for all Leeds players to become heroes. It's especially important to Jack Clarke.

Clarke is on loan at Leeds from Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

 

He has had a pretty rough time so far, he hasn't been selected to start a single Championship game.

Clarke did feature in the Carabao Cup, and will hope manager Marcelo Bielsa rotates his team.

He made his first Championship appearance a fortnight ago and with the fixture list entering a particular busy time for year, Clarke potentially will have more chances to state his case.

Clarke is a long way off playing for Tottenham, which remains his goal.

If he can come in against Arsenal in the FA Cup for Leeds and win them the game, this could do a lot for his Tottenham career.

Some reports have suggested Clarke is due to be recalled by Tottenham, with Football London also reporting this over the weekend.

Spurs should wait at least until the FA Cup third round weekend is over, and hope Clarke can play a part in eliminating their North London rivals.

 

Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

