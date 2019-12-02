How to do the hand thing on TikTok: Impress your friends!

Practice makes perfect, as they so often say.

The TikTok hand thing has everyone fascinated.

"How did she do that!?" you likely said as you looked down at your own hands, confused and inspired. Straight after that, we imagine you headed straight to TikTok to give it a try for yourselves.

However, after many failed attempts, you were probably even more dumbfounded - that's why you're here.

The popular app surfaced in 2017 and is used by many to create snappy videos, whether it's lip-syncing to a favourite song or showcasing a talent. Its popularity grew considerably in late 2018, and this year, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone without it.

A NETFLIX TRIUMPH: Meet the narrator of Broken

This photo taken on November 21, 2019, shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE

TikTok hand thing

One of the best things about TikTok is the challenges which emerge every now and then.

Someone will capture themselves doing a trick and it will soon go viral, encouraging others to give it a go and share out the results.

We've had the likes of the Haribo Challenge, Raindrop Challenge, Fake Travel Challenge and more. However, the latest to mystify TikTok enthusiasts is an illusion with your hands.

The video was shared to Twitter by @ToriPareno and it appears as though she can move her hand through the other seamlessly. It's baffled many - check it out below:

MMM BEER: Can you still get Lum’s hot dogs from The Irishman?

here’s something trippy for your night lol pic.twitter.com/lkcX25mgri — LG Tori Pareno (@ToriPareno) November 21, 2019

How to do the hand thing on Tik Tok

You can get the technique downt too! According to the Metro, you have to:

"Put your right hand in front of you, palm facing forward, and place your left hand behind it. Close the fingers of your left hand over the back of your right, poking your left fingers through your right fingers. Let go of the front hand, and straighten the back hand while the front hand forms a fist. Repeat."

They also add: "Practice doing these movements quickly. Speed is key to making it look trippy."

To make things easier, check out the instructional video they made below:

YOU READ THAT RIGHT! Gerard Butler shocks with Watchmen credit

TikTok hand thing: Memes and attempts

A number of people have taken to Twitter to showcase their attempts at the trick.

For those who can't quite grasp how to do it, memes have also surfaced. Take a look at some below:

Said I was gonna do it with my gloves pic.twitter.com/Ms3qWASdKX — alyburrr (@alvinvelasc0) November 22, 2019

me after replaying this video more than 10 times and still can’t figure it out how she does that pic.twitter.com/2MaXMvrsKq — teletubbies (@fkuinsideoutmfs) November 22, 2019

SEE ALSO: Random WhatsApp chats fools Twitter into thinking the Queen was dead

Hopefully, the instructions help you perfect the technique. Good luck!

In other news, get to know the cast of Merry Happy Whatever.