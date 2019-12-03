Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Yule Ball return plus Christmas Calamity tasks

Harry Potter Wizards Unite Yule Ball Return Plus Christmas Calamity Tasks
Niantic has announced a Yule Ball return for Harry Potter Wizards Unite and its Christmas Calamity Brilliant Event that will feature a slew of tasks.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite came out earlier this year and is celebrating its first festive holiday with a Yule Ball return for its Christmas Calamity. In this article you'll discover everything that has been shared about the upcoming festive celebration.

Niantic's Harry Potter Wizards Unite is said to be in a sharp decline, but fans of the world of witchcraft and wizardry may wish to return this Christmas to experience the wonder of celebrating the holidays as a wizard rather than a filthy muggle.

What time does the Harry Potter Wizards Unite Christmas Calamity Brilliant Event start?

The Christmas Calamity Brilliant Event for Harry Potter Wizards Unite starts on December 3rd at 14:00 EST.

Niantic's first set of tasks must be completed between December 3rd and 10th, meanwhile the second set of Christmas Calamity quests will be achievable from December 17th.

The Christmas Calamity Brilliant Event is themed around the Yule Ball from the Goblet of Fire, and it will allow players to revisit memories involving the strange and peculiar couples of Hagrid and Madame Maxine, Hermione and Viktor.

As for the second part of the Christmas Calamity, the Yule Ball memories will involve the couples of Parvati and Harry, Fred and Angelina Johnson.

In addition to the above, there will also be a community day on December 14th. This is said to involve players lending a hand to Hagrid with caring for his magical creatures by helping to return Foundables from the Hagrid's registry page.

Finally, as if all of the above wasn't enough, there will additionally be a 12 Tasks of Christmas event that will allow players to possibly earn themselves and a bunch of mates several bonuses. These 12 unique tasks will be spread throughout the festive period of December.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite Yule Ball And Christmas Calamity Tasks

Harry Potter Wizards Unite Christmas Calamity tasks

You can find the reported tasks and rewards for the Christmas Calamity Brilliant Event part 1 below (via Wizards Unite Hub):

Christmas Calamity event – Quest 1

Task

  • Collect 5 Yule Ball Invitations from Inns

Reward

  • 2 Restricted Section Books

Task

  • Return 3 Medium-Threat (or Higher) Foundable

Reward

  • 10 Brilliant Family XP

Task

  • Add 1 Friend

Reward

  • 20 Brilliant Family

Quest 1 Rewards

  • 500 Wizarding XP

  • 20 Brilliant Family XP

  • 1 Restricted Section book

  • Yule Ball Robes for Portrait

  • 3 Baneberry Ingredients

  • 2 Powered Dragon Claw Ingredients

Christmas Calamity event – Quest 2

Task

  • Brew 4 Potions

Reward

  • 300 Wizarding XP

Task

  • Send 5 Gifts

Reward

  • 15 Brilliant Family XP

Task

  • Collect 5 Yule Ball Invitations from Greenhouses

Reward

  • 20 Brilliant Family XP

Christmas Calamity Quest 2 Rewards

  • 25 Brilliant Family XP

  • 3 Restricted Section Books

  • Ice Sculpture Frame for Portrait

  • 1 Punch Bowl Brilliant Registry Sticker

  • 2 Unicorn Hair Ingredients

  • 6 Snowdrop Ingredients

Christmas Calamity event - Quest 3

Task

  • Collect 7 Yule Ball Invitations from Gnome Confoundables

Reward

  • 500 Wizarding XP

Task

  • Win 5 Wizarding Challenges

Reward

  • 500 Wizarding XP

Task

  • Return 5 Brilliant Hagrid and Madame Maxime

Reward

  • 15 Brilliant Family XP

  • Christmas Calamity Quest 3 Rewards

  • 25 Brilliant Family XP

  • 3 Restricted Section Books

  • Animated Snowflakes Portrait Sticker

  • Hermione Hair Pins Portrait Sticker

  • 2 Dark Detectors

Christmas Calamity event - Quest 4

Task

  • Collect 15 Yule Ball Invitations from Gnome Confoundables

Reward

  • 750 Wizarding XP

Task

  • Open 3 Portkeys

Reward

  • 25 Brilliant Family XP

Task

  • Return 5 Brilliant Hermione and Viktor

Reward

  • 25 Brilliant Family XP

Christmas Calamity Quest 4 Rewards

  • Silver House Statues Portrait Frame

  • 50 Gold

  • 5 Restricted Section Books

  • Grumpy Ron Brilliant Registry Sticker

  • Durmstrang Ship Animated Portrait Sticker

Bonus Tasks & Rewards

Task

  • Collect 30 Yule Ball Invitations from Brilliant Traces

Reward

  • 2 Dark Detectors

Task

  • Return 15 High-Threat (or Higher) Foundables

Reward

  • 1 Ministry ID Title: Gift Giver

Task

  • Send 10 Gifts

Reward

  • Yule Ball Fancy Hat for Portrait

Bonus Rewards

  • 2000 Wizard XP

  • 100 Brilliant Family XP

Harry Potter Wizards Unite is available on iOS and Android.

