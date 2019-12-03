Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Yule Ball return plus Christmas Calamity tasks

Niantic has announced a Yule Ball return for Harry Potter Wizards Unite and its Christmas Calamity Brilliant Event that will feature a slew of tasks.
Harry Potter Wizards Unite came out earlier this year and is celebrating its first festive holiday with a Yule Ball return for its Christmas Calamity. In this article you'll discover everything that has been shared about the upcoming festive celebration.
Niantic's Harry Potter Wizards Unite is said to be in a sharp decline, but fans of the world of witchcraft and wizardry may wish to return this Christmas to experience the wonder of celebrating the holidays as a wizard rather than a filthy muggle.
What time does the Harry Potter Wizards Unite Christmas Calamity Brilliant Event start?
The Christmas Calamity Brilliant Event for Harry Potter Wizards Unite starts on December 3rd at 14:00 EST.
Niantic's first set of tasks must be completed between December 3rd and 10th, meanwhile the second set of Christmas Calamity quests will be achievable from December 17th.
The Christmas Calamity Brilliant Event is themed around the Yule Ball from the Goblet of Fire, and it will allow players to revisit memories involving the strange and peculiar couples of Hagrid and Madame Maxine, Hermione and Viktor.
As for the second part of the Christmas Calamity, the Yule Ball memories will involve the couples of Parvati and Harry, Fred and Angelina Johnson.
In addition to the above, there will also be a community day on December 14th. This is said to involve players lending a hand to Hagrid with caring for his magical creatures by helping to return Foundables from the Hagrid's registry page.
Finally, as if all of the above wasn't enough, there will additionally be a 12 Tasks of Christmas event that will allow players to possibly earn themselves and a bunch of mates several bonuses. These 12 unique tasks will be spread throughout the festive period of December.
Harry Potter Wizards Unite Christmas Calamity tasks
You can find the reported tasks and rewards for the Christmas Calamity Brilliant Event part 1 below (via Wizards Unite Hub):
Christmas Calamity event – Quest 1
Task
- Collect 5 Yule Ball Invitations from Inns
Reward
- 2 Restricted Section Books
Task
- Return 3 Medium-Threat (or Higher) Foundable
Reward
- 10 Brilliant Family XP
Task
- Add 1 Friend
Reward
- 20 Brilliant Family
Quest 1 Rewards
-
500 Wizarding XP
-
20 Brilliant Family XP
-
1 Restricted Section book
-
Yule Ball Robes for Portrait
-
3 Baneberry Ingredients
-
2 Powered Dragon Claw Ingredients
Christmas Calamity event – Quest 2
Task
- Brew 4 Potions
Reward
- 300 Wizarding XP
Task
- Send 5 Gifts
Reward
- 15 Brilliant Family XP
Task
- Collect 5 Yule Ball Invitations from Greenhouses
Reward
- 20 Brilliant Family XP
Christmas Calamity Quest 2 Rewards
-
25 Brilliant Family XP
-
3 Restricted Section Books
-
Ice Sculpture Frame for Portrait
-
1 Punch Bowl Brilliant Registry Sticker
-
2 Unicorn Hair Ingredients
-
6 Snowdrop Ingredients
Christmas Calamity event - Quest 3
Task
- Collect 7 Yule Ball Invitations from Gnome Confoundables
Reward
- 500 Wizarding XP
Task
- Win 5 Wizarding Challenges
Reward
- 500 Wizarding XP
Task
- Return 5 Brilliant Hagrid and Madame Maxime
Reward
-
15 Brilliant Family XP
-
Christmas Calamity Quest 3 Rewards
-
25 Brilliant Family XP
-
3 Restricted Section Books
-
Animated Snowflakes Portrait Sticker
-
Hermione Hair Pins Portrait Sticker
-
2 Dark Detectors
Christmas Calamity event - Quest 4
Task
- Collect 15 Yule Ball Invitations from Gnome Confoundables
Reward
- 750 Wizarding XP
Task
- Open 3 Portkeys
Reward
- 25 Brilliant Family XP
Task
- Return 5 Brilliant Hermione and Viktor
Reward
- 25 Brilliant Family XP
Christmas Calamity Quest 4 Rewards
-
Silver House Statues Portrait Frame
-
50 Gold
-
5 Restricted Section Books
-
Grumpy Ron Brilliant Registry Sticker
-
Durmstrang Ship Animated Portrait Sticker
Bonus Tasks & Rewards
Task
- Collect 30 Yule Ball Invitations from Brilliant Traces
Reward
- 2 Dark Detectors
Task
- Return 15 High-Threat (or Higher) Foundables
Reward
- 1 Ministry ID Title: Gift Giver
Task
- Send 10 Gifts
Reward
- Yule Ball Fancy Hat for Portrait
Bonus Rewards
-
2000 Wizard XP
-
100 Brilliant Family XP
-
Harry Potter Wizards Unite is available on iOS and Android.
