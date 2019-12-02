Halo Reach launch time on PC and Xbox One and when you can download

Everything you must know about the release and launch time for Halo Reach on PC and Xbox One, as well as when you can preload it on the master race.

Halo Reach is coming to PC and Xbox One on December 3rd, and it's reported to be brining a whopping 6.2 million maps on launch day. If you're eager to play the title that will be added to the Master Chief Collection, below you'll find out the scheduled release time as well as some news pertaining to its preload.

The upcoming Halo Reach can be pre-ordered on Steam at £6.99 ($9.99). However, if you're a massive fan of the iconic series, you'll want to instead pre-purchase the Master Chief Collection for £29.99 ($39.99) as it will see the arrival of a bunch of Halo classics throughout 2020.

But, away from the likes of Halo 4 ending up on Steam next year, this article will tell you everything you must know about the scheduled release time for Halo Reach.

What time does Halo Reach launch on PC and Xbox One?

The launch time for Halo Reach on PC and Xbox One is 10:00 PST and 18:00 GMT on December 3rd.

Its release time comes from the Halo Reach Steam and Microsoft Store pages, as well as a tweet from 343 Industries' Tyler Davis.

Pre-load will not be available for Halo: Reach on Steam.

Launch is 12/3 10AM PST

— Tyler "Postums" Davis (@343Postums) December 1, 2019

Halo: Reach launches at the same time for everyone tomorrow:

10 AM PT

12 PM Mexico City

1 PM ET

3 PM São Paulo

6 PM London

7 PM Lagos

7 PM Berlin

9 PM Moscow

2 AM Beijing (Dec 4)

3 AM Tokyo (Dec 4)

5 AM Sydney (Dec 4)

https://t.co/AZeiHQ0YDa — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 2, 2019

When can I download Halo Reach on PC?

You can't preload Halo Reach on PC via Steam.

343 Industries' Tyler Davis noted in a tweet that preload will not be available on the PC platform. As for why this is the situation, no reason has been provided.

You' will only be able to download Halo Reach on PC at the above release times.

Halo Master Chief Collection

You can pre-order Halo Reach for £6.99 ($9.99) on Steam or you can pre-purchase the Master Chief Collection for £29.99 ($39.99) instead.

The Master Chief Collection will be released on December 3rd, and it will include Halo Reach as well as the following instalments:

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST Campaign

Halo 4

The entire Halo Master Chief Collection will be completed sometime in 2020.

If you'd rather not buy the Master Chief Collection due to whatever reasons, you can instead purchase the titles individually as they roll out for £6.99 ($9.99).