Halo Reach MCC: There is no crossplay between PC and Xbox One

Halo Reach from the Master Chief Collection will not support crossplay between PC and Xbox One.

PC and Xbox One loyalists will both receive Halo Reach and the Master Chief Collection on December 3rd, and this has naturally resulted in plenty of queries as to whether or not crossplay will be supported between the platforms. The game is said to come with a whopping 6.2 million multiplayer maps at launch, but there's bad news when it comes to the clamoured for ability to play with mates on opposing systems.

Eurogamer has posted an in-depth article you can check out to discover whether there are any improvements to Halo Reach on PC. The game's arrival on Steam is huge as it's the first of the series to land on the platform, and it will also bring about the arrival of other instalments through the Master Chief Collection.

But, as exciting as all the above is, there's bad news when it comes to the prospect of crossplay between PC and Xbox One.

Will Halo Reach have crossplay between PC and Xbox One?

There is no crossplay between PC and Xbox One for Halo Reach.

Crossplay is supported for Halo Reach between the Steam and Windows versions, but PC and Xbox One mates won't be able to play together.

With that being said, Microsoft did say back in October that they "will monitor and evaluate" the option of including crossplay between Xbox One and PC at a later date.

Plus, while Microsoft console loyalists won't be able to play against their master race brethrens (at least at launch), Halo Reach does support cloud saves for the opposing systems.

This means you will be able to carry over your profile, campaign progress, leaderboards, medals, achievements and more if you wish to leave Xbox behind to play Halo Reach multiplayer on PC.

You can buy Halo Reach on Steam for £6.99 ($9.99) or you can purchase the Master Chief Collection instead for £29.99 ($39.99).

The Master Chief Collection will release on December 3rd with Halo Reach. It will receive the below Halo titles throughout 2020:

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST Campaign

Halo 4

If you'd rather not buy the Master Chief Collection so you can pick and choose, each Halo instalment will be sold on Steam individually at £6.99 ($9.99).