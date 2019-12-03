George Maluleka's agent reacts to shock Rangers links

Steven Gerrrard's Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers reportedly want to bring South African George Maluleka to Ibrox from Kaizer Chiefs.

George Maluleka is in a ‘delicate situation’ at Kaizer Chiefs amid claims that the veteran midfielder could be on his way to Rangers in the New Year, the midfielder’s agent Sean Roberts has told Goal.

With less than a month remaining until the January transfer window swings open, Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers have been tipped to make a very unexpected signing.

Subscribe

SunSport reported on Monday that Steven Gerrard’s side have been sending scouts to South Africa to watch 30-year-old defensive midfielder Maluleka in action. The hard-working ball-winner is out of contract at the end of this season and is therefore free to discuss a move with interested parties in a few weeks’ time.

Maluleka, who has earned six caps for the South African national team since making his bow in 2011, would certainly be a left-field addition though his vast experience and tenacious style could make him a useful member of Gerrard’s squad with a first league title in eight years on the line.

"It's a delicate situation at the moment. Call me in the new year and we can have a proper conversation," Maluleka’s representative told Goal when asked about a potential move to Ibrox in the winter.

"At the moment, George is happy at Kaizer Chiefs and obviously playing well and is a regular. I think we can sort of have a conversation properly in the new year.”

Five years after joining the Glamour Boys from SuperSport United, Maluleka could be heading to Europe for the first time in his career.

And before the cynics write this off as a flop waiting to happen, Rangers have a history when it comes to unearthing rough diamonds. Who had heard of Alfredo Morelos, Borna Barisic or Nikola Katic before they rocked up in Glasgow?