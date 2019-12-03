Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to drawing Fulham in FA Cup third round

Dean Smith will be taking his Aston Villa charges to Fulham in a repeat of the 2018 playoff final.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about the draw for the third round of the FA Cup, which has given Dean Smith's side a tie away at Fulham.

The two sides famously contested the 2018 Championship playoff final, which saw the Cottagers triumph at the expense of the Villa Park side.

That summer saw Fulham spend big to bolster their ranks, while Villa endured financial trouble, but the following summer, the two clubs had switched places as the former went down and the latter was promoted.

There was also a fair bit of criticism in the off-season and early on in the Premier League campaign towards Villa - who spent heavily to bolster their own ranks - and some pundits tipped Dean Smith's side to "do a Fulham".

However, Villa haven't done badly in the league by any means so far, currently sitting 15th in the table and having drawn 2-2 at Manchester United last time out.

Fulham are also doing well in the Championship, currently sitting third in the standings following a four-game winning run.

Here is what some Villa fans said on Twitter on social media following the draw:

The 'doing a fulham' derby — Aaron Tiwari (@AeroBoyOrigins) 2 December 2019

Happy with that, time for revenge — max redfern (@maxredfern1) 2 December 2019

Revenge? Fulham beating us in that final was a great thing for us.

Bruce would totally destroy our squad compared to what we have today — Villatom91 (@villatom91) 2 December 2019

When we take Mitrovic off them in Jan, they'll have zero threat. — (@RHUTV170) 2 December 2019

People say revenge. I still say thanks. That Fulham win was a key moment in a chain of events that culminated in the best #avfc in 10years. God knows where we will end up because of that Fulham win. Thank god, we were nowhere near ready. — Matt Shelley (@mattshelley__) 2 December 2019

We owe them. — Eudaemonia (@eudaemonia71) 2 December 2019

Revenge is a dish best served cold. — Carsixtyfour (@Carsixtyfour) 2 December 2019

Deano' will be sending out our best team to go show the world that we have never, or can ever be classed as doing a Fulham....Because we're Aston Villa, by far a superior club, and we do what we like ! Roll on January, we'll Release those Lions, and we'll be coming to get yaUTV — Steve Tarpey (@0121steviet) 3 December 2019

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.