Quick links

Aston Villa

Fulham

Premier League

Championship

The FA Cup

Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to drawing Fulham in FA Cup third round

Giuseppe Labellarte
Aston Villa and Fulham players clash during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Fulham at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2018 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dean Smith will be taking his Aston Villa charges to Fulham in a repeat of the 2018 playoff final.

Aston Villa and Fulham players clash during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Fulham at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2018 in London, England.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about the draw for the third round of the FA Cup, which has given Dean Smith's side a tie away at Fulham.

The two sides famously contested the 2018 Championship playoff final, which saw the Cottagers triumph at the expense of the Villa Park side.

That summer saw Fulham spend big to bolster their ranks, while Villa endured financial trouble, but the following summer, the two clubs had switched places as the former went down and the latter was promoted.

 

There was also a fair bit of criticism in the off-season and early on in the Premier League campaign towards Villa - who spent heavily to bolster their own ranks - and some pundits tipped Dean Smith's side to "do a Fulham".

However, Villa haven't done badly in the league by any means so far, currently sitting 15th in the table and having drawn 2-2 at Manchester United last time out.

Fulham are also doing well in the Championship, currently sitting third in the standings following a four-game winning run.

Here is what some Villa fans said on Twitter on social media following the draw:

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.

The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch