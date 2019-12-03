Freddie Ljungberg shares what he wants to stop from happening at Arsenal

Arsenal drew their first game with Freddie Ljungberg in charge.

Freddie Ljungberg has suggested to Football London that he doesn’t want Arsenal’s players getting caught up in sprint races against opposition sides.

Arsenal’s defence has been particularly porous this season, with Unai Emery failing to find a solid backline throughout his time at the club.

Ljungberg will surely need to sort Arsenal’s defence out if he is to have any chance to landing the job on a permanent basis.

The Swede, at least, has seen the problems which exist at the club after his first game in charge.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Norwich City in a game where they looked dangerous going forward, but always were susceptible to conceding.

And Ljungberg said: “My players try to defend and you have different types of players in the squad.

“If players are not super quick it can be difficult but we put out a structure. At Norwich sometimes it became a sprint and we want to stop that.”

Going into the Norwich game Ljungberg had only had a minimal amount of time to work with his team on the training ground.

However, Gunners interim boss has now had a few more sessions, and will hope his side looks more structured on Thursday.

Arsenal are next in action against Brighton & Hove Albion, when they will be looking to pick up their first win in eight matches.