Ex-Rangers star Kyle Lafferty shares relegation bonus

Ex-Glasgow Rangers hitman Kyle Lafferty has picked up a big bonus since leaving Ibrox, but he has shared it.

The towering striker left the Gers to join Sarpsborg in August.

The Norwegian side had been struggling in their own league and bringing in the former Rangers man was a way in which to escape relegation.

And they did just that, with a 0-0 draw against Lillestrom on Sunday being enough to keep them in the top flight.

Lafferty had a clause in his contract that entitled him to a big bonus if the club avoided relegation.

But despite only being there four months, the 32-year-old has shared it with his team-mates in a very classy gesture.

Geir Bakke, his manager, said via The Scottish Sun: "Yes, I've heard about this! But that's Kyle for you - he's crazy and wonderful."

Crazy and wonderful is an accurate description of the man who only spent a year back at Rangers, having re-signed for the club in August of 2018.

But Jermain Defoe's move to Ibrox in January saw him pushed down the pecking order and it was clear that Steven Gerrard wouldn't need him any longer, especially after signing Greg Stewart last summer.

Lafferty managed one goal in eight starts.