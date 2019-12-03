Quick links

Ex-Rangers star Kyle Lafferty shares relegation bonus

Kyle Lafferty of Rangers looks on during the Ladbrookes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ex-Glasgow Rangers hitman Kyle Lafferty has picked up a big bonus since leaving Ibrox, but he has shared it.

Ex-Rangers hitman Kyle Lafferty is used to making headlines for the wrong reasons, but on this occasion it's for a major gesture of generosity.

The towering striker left the Gers to join Sarpsborg in August.

The Norwegian side had been struggling in their own league and bringing in the former Rangers man was a way in which to escape relegation.

And they did just that, with a 0-0 draw against Lillestrom on Sunday being enough to keep them in the top flight.

 

Lafferty had a clause in his contract that entitled him to a big bonus if the club avoided relegation.

But despite only being there four months, the 32-year-old has shared it with his team-mates in a very classy gesture.

Geir Bakke, his manager, said via The Scottish Sun: "Yes, I've heard about this! But that's Kyle for you - he's crazy and wonderful."

Crazy and wonderful is an accurate description of the man who only spent a year back at Rangers, having re-signed for the club in August of 2018.

But Jermain Defoe's move to Ibrox in January saw him pushed down the pecking order and it was clear that Steven Gerrard wouldn't need him any longer, especially after signing Greg Stewart last summer.

Lafferty managed one goal in eight starts.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

