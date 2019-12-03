Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton star Sidibe hoping a win over Liverpool can be turning point

Dan Coombs
Djibril Sidibe of Everton before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on December 1st 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton face Liverpool this week.

Djibril Sidibe of Everton before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on December 1st 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom

Everton are struggling for form at the moment and manager Marco Silva is fighting for his job.

This week's game against Liverpool should be the last thing they need right now.

Defender Djibril Sidibe is to his credit looking at the game as a positive opportunity.

 

The loanee is viewing the game as a potential turning points for the Toffees.

He told Everton's official website: "We have confidence in ourselves, the manager and coaching staff – the whole club.

“The performances we put in against West Ham [2-0 win], Tottenham [1-1 draw] and Southampton were all very encouraging.

“Maybe we just need one big game which will be the catalyst to get us going."

Djibril Sidibe of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Sidibe added: "I know there is a massive rivalry between Everton and Liverpool and the clubs’ fans.

“But you don’t talk about just playing in these games, you talk only about winning them."

Sidibe's attitude is what Everton need right now. He is trying to take the positives from a tough situation.

He believes in himself, and the team, and Everton hope their luck will turn over the next few weeks.

Beating Liverpool at Anfield is a tall order, but Sidibe's comments show that Everton's players are going there with a positive attitude.

Southampton forward Moussa Djenepo goes down in a tackle by Everton defender Djibril Sidibe during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch