Everton star Sidibe hoping a win over Liverpool can be turning point

Everton face Liverpool this week.

Everton are struggling for form at the moment and manager Marco Silva is fighting for his job.

This week's game against Liverpool should be the last thing they need right now.

Defender Djibril Sidibe is to his credit looking at the game as a positive opportunity.

The loanee is viewing the game as a potential turning points for the Toffees.

He told Everton's official website: "We have confidence in ourselves, the manager and coaching staff – the whole club.

“The performances we put in against West Ham [2-0 win], Tottenham [1-1 draw] and Southampton were all very encouraging.

“Maybe we just need one big game which will be the catalyst to get us going."

Sidibe added: "I know there is a massive rivalry between Everton and Liverpool and the clubs’ fans.

“But you don’t talk about just playing in these games, you talk only about winning them."

Sidibe's attitude is what Everton need right now. He is trying to take the positives from a tough situation.

He believes in himself, and the team, and Everton hope their luck will turn over the next few weeks.

Beating Liverpool at Anfield is a tall order, but Sidibe's comments show that Everton's players are going there with a positive attitude.