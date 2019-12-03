Everton have to sign Djibril Sidibe permanently but it won't be easy

Everton will have a huge dilemma at the end of the season when they have to take a call on Djibril Sidibe's future.

Djibril Sidibe didn't quite have the start that he would have hoped for at Everton due to Seamus Coleman's presence at the club. However, the Irishman's suspension gave the Monaco man a chance in the league and he hasn't looked back since.

On a season-long loan deal from Monaco, Everton were smart to include an option to buy in his contract and after recent performances, it would be foolish to not sign him permanently. The Frenchman has looked brilliant in recent games and has kept out Coleman thanks to his performances.

Coleman, by all means an Everton legend, will find it hard to displace the Frenchman. His leadership qualities are hugely important for the Toffees and could that play a part in Everton's decision to sign Sidibe on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

The Toffees will have Jonjoe Kenny back from his loan spell at Schalke at the end of this season. The youngster has been phenomenal for David Wagner's side having started every game in all competitions so far. The 22-year-old will come back a much-improved player in the summer which could tempt Everton to make him a part of their senior squad.

Coleman and Kenny would fill up the numbers that Everton need at right full-back but it still does not make sense to let go of Sidibe who looks the most natural in the role among the three.

Marco Silva, if he was to stay till the end of the season, will have a massive decision to make and any decision is likely to be a subject of criticism from sections of the fan base. Coleman, as much as a hero he is to Everton fans, is arguably the weakest link among the three and it would make the most sense for the Toffees to prioritize Sidibe and Kenny over their skipper.