Everton fans react as Liverpool drawn in FA Cup third round

Marco Silva the head coach
The draw has put Everton - currently struggling under Marco Silva amid increasing unrest amongst the Goodison Park fanbase - up against the Reds at Anfield.

A dejected Marco Silva manager

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on drawing bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's charges will host Marco Silva's beleaguered side in the first weekend of January, just a month after the two lock horns at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool are currently firing on all cylinders, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and also doing well in the Champions League and League Cup.

 

In stark contrast, Everton have lost eight of their 14 Premier League games so far and are just two points clear of the relegation zone, with increasing numbers of fans wanting Silva sacked.

As a result, the draw has been met with a lot of dismay amongst Everton fans, many of whom fear a humiliating thrashing at the hands of their Merseyside rivals.

Here is some of the reaction on social media:

Liverpool last played Everton in the FA Cup back in the third round just two seasons ago, when Virgil van Dijk headed a late winner on his debut for the Anfield side.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool (2R) scores their second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

