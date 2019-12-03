Everton fans react as Liverpool drawn in FA Cup third round

The draw has put Everton - currently struggling under Marco Silva amid increasing unrest amongst the Goodison Park fanbase - up against the Reds at Anfield.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on drawing bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's charges will host Marco Silva's beleaguered side in the first weekend of January, just a month after the two lock horns at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool are currently firing on all cylinders, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and also doing well in the Champions League and League Cup.

In stark contrast, Everton have lost eight of their 14 Premier League games so far and are just two points clear of the relegation zone, with increasing numbers of fans wanting Silva sacked.

As a result, the draw has been met with a lot of dismay amongst Everton fans, many of whom fear a humiliating thrashing at the hands of their Merseyside rivals.

Here is some of the reaction on social media:

Could this season get any worse — Tom (@EFCTom_) 2 December 2019

At this point I’m convinced I’m in a coma — Pickers Man (@KeanForMoise) 2 December 2019

Lads, seriously now it's time to get the religious boys in to bless us. Get on the blower to the priests, the rabbis, the imams, the monks, the nuns, the jedis...all of them! We are cursed. — Everton Fact Check UK (@pf1878) 2 December 2019

What have we done to deserve this?



Liverpool

Chelsea

Man Utd

Leicester (Cup)

Arsenal

Man City

Liverpool (Cup)



All in the next 5 weeks — Joe Williams (@Joewillo180) 2 December 2019

And ends with — Potato Mourinho (@PotatoMourinho) 2 December 2019

Sometimes life has a way of kicking you while you’re down. — Alan Carson (@alancarson83) 2 December 2019

Why don’t our Twitter just deactivate until August? — COME ON YOU BLUES! (@Tezza_c1878) 2 December 2019

You missed "....and ends...." — Mr Banksy (@BichieRanks) 3 December 2019

give up swear to god — Cullo1878 (@alexmcculloug12) 2 December 2019

Liverpool last played Everton in the FA Cup back in the third round just two seasons ago, when Virgil van Dijk headed a late winner on his debut for the Anfield side.