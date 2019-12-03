Everton midfielder Antony Evans scores 'absolute beauty' of a free kick, earns praise from opponent

The Everton ace has been superb for the Goodison Park side's U23s in recent years and delivered once again for the Toffees yesterday.

Everton academy prodigy Antony Evans was in impressive form once again for the Toffees Under-23s in Monday night's Premier League Cup clash.

The 21-year-old midfielder continues to be in sensational form for the Goodison Park side's U23s and, against the Hornets, the team captain weighed in with a brace as well as playing a role in the Toffees' other goal in a 3-0 win.

Everton took the lead at Southport just after the interval when Evans made space on the right and fed the ball to Ellis Simms, whose snap shot flashed across the face of goal for Matthew Foulds to rifle home.

Evans then headed home for Everton as the goalscorer turned provider, before the Blues U23s skipper made it three with a superb free kick from 25 yards out, which the Everton Twitter channel proudly showed off on their feed.

Indeed, even the Watford admin couldn't help but rave about the goal.

Evans, who had previously been at Liverpool, joined Everton's academy aged nine and signed scholarship forms at Goodison Park in the summer of 2015 (official Everton website).