Erik Sviatchenko still annoyed about Celtic exit

Celtic sold the big Danish defender almost two years ago.

Erik Sviatchenko has revealed that he still harbours an element of resentment over his Celtic departure.

The 28-year-old defender was sold by former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers in January of 2018 after falling out of favour at Parkhead.

Sviatchenko had helped Celtic to back-to-back Premiership titles - the first under Ronny Deila - but injury saw Rodgers turn to Kristoffer Ajer and Dedryck Boyata as his first-choice central defensive pairing.

The Denmark international re-signed for Midtjylland in his homeland, but the big man is still upset that he had no say in the matter.

He told DR.DK: "Just as amazing the Celtic era was, it was just as annoying that it ended so quickly. I was disappointed and frustrated that I couldn't control the process."

History proves that Celtic made a horrendous decision here.

The two centre-backs signed to replace Sviatchenko were Marvin Compper and Jack Hendry, the latter of whom can't make Neil Lennon's senior squad and was sent off in a reserve game last month, while Compper might be the most pointless signing that Rodgers will ever make in his career.

The German made just one appearance in his 18-month spell in Glasgow.

Considering who his replacements were, who can blame Sviatchenko for being annoyed?