Quick links

Celtic

Erik Sviatchenko still annoyed about Celtic exit

Shane Callaghan
Erik Sviatchenko of FC Midtjylland in action during the Danish 3F Superliga match between FC Midtjylland and FC Nordsjalland at MCH Arena on July 21, 2019 in Herning Denmark.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic sold the big Danish defender almost two years ago.

Erik Sviatchenko of Celtic (R) attempts to keep the ball in while Lucas Digne of Barcelona (L) looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between FC Barcelona and VfL Borussia...

Erik Sviatchenko has revealed that he still harbours an element of resentment over his Celtic departure.

The 28-year-old defender was sold by former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers in January of 2018 after falling out of favour at Parkhead.

Subscribe

Sviatchenko had helped Celtic to back-to-back Premiership titles - the first under Ronny Deila - but injury saw Rodgers turn to Kristoffer Ajer and Dedryck Boyata as his first-choice central defensive pairing.

The Denmark international re-signed for Midtjylland in his homeland, but the big man is still upset that he had no say in the matter.

 

He told DR.DK: "Just as amazing the Celtic era was, it was just as annoying that it ended so quickly. I was disappointed and frustrated that I couldn't control the process."

History proves that Celtic made a horrendous decision here.

The two centre-backs signed to replace Sviatchenko were Marvin Compper and Jack Hendry, the latter of whom can't make Neil Lennon's senior squad and was sent off in a reserve game last month, while Compper might be the most pointless signing that Rodgers will ever make in his career.

The German made just one appearance in his 18-month spell in Glasgow.

Considering who his replacements were, who can blame Sviatchenko for being annoyed?

Moussa Dembele (C) of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with his team mates Mikael Lustig (L) and Erik Sviatchenko (R) during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch