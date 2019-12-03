Vienna director comments on reported £4.5m Aston Villa target Christoph Monschein

Christoph Monschein is leading the Austrian Bundesliga Golden Boot race, reportedly catching the eye of Premier League Aston Villa along the way.

Austria Vienna have received a number of enquiries for reported £4.5 million Aston Villa target Christoph Monschein, though sporting director Peter Stoger has admitted to Sky that he would be ‘super happy’ if the in-form striker stayed beyond the January transfer window.

The most prolific striker in Austrian football right now is not Erling Braut Haaland, the Red Bull Salzburg sensation who has taken the Champions League by storm.

Instead, it's Monschein who is leading the Golden Boot race, moving ahead of Haaland on Saturday after a lethal hat-trick against Hartberg took his tally to 16.

Needless to say, Austria Vienna are desperate to hang onto their man with a Midas touch, though Sport24 reports that Aston Villa are hoping to take advantage of The Violets' financial problems to secure a bargain £4.5 million January deal.

"There are loose requests and there is also information that he is being watched again and again. But there is no offer at the table,” said Stoger, a former Borussia Dortmund and Cologne coach.

“He would have to actively approach me (in order to leave). The situation is not that we have to sell a player. If he says he stays, then I'm super happy with the situation and then I'm glad I have a goalscorer.

“And when he says he sees his future elsewhere and he wants to leave, then you have to discuss it.”

With 21 goals in just 14 Premier League matches so far, Aston Villa are hardly struggling in the final third but it’s telling that only four of those have been scored by big-money summer signing Wesley Moraes.

And with Jonathan Kodjia and Keinan Davis yet to make an impact in their first top flight seasons, there’s certainly room at Villa Park for a lethal centre-forward like Monschein.