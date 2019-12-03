Report: Watford players want Sam Allardyce as Sanchez Flores's replacement

Sam Allardyce hasn't worked in the Premier League since 2018 but will he get the Hornets job ahead of Chris Hughton and Paul Clement?

Sam Allardyce would be a popular appointment at Premier League strugglers Watford, according to the Mail, with many of the Hornets players feeling that the former England boss is the man to turn their season around.

13 games into the season, Watford are bottom of the table with just eight points to their name. The fact that they are now looking for their third manager of the campaign, after sacking both Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores, is arguably an even more damning statistic with the club’s trigger-happy owners seemingly losing their aim.

The likes of Jose Angel Ziganda and Roger Schmidt have been linked but, according to The Mail, many in the Vicarage Road dressing room think it’s about time a British manager was handed the reigns.

Out of work duo Chris Hughton and Paul Clement have held talks, the report adds, but Allardyce is the name on the lips of many Watford players.

The 65-year-old has a fine track record when it comes to saving clubs from the drop, having performed Houdini-style acts of escapology during recent spells in charge of Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

Allardyce also dragged a ragtag Everton team to an eighth-place finish in his last managerial role in 2018. And, speaking to Alan Brazil on talkSPORT (2 December, 9:00am), he admitted that he could be tempted by a return to the dugout with Watford – though his better half seemingly has other ideas.

“You’d have to talk to whatever club is interested and find out what they’re looking for. You’l have a go again, get back amongst it,” Allardyce said when asked about the vacant role at Vicarage Road.

“The wife wants me to stay at home, we’ve got Dubai booked at Christmas.”