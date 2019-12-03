Quick links

Report: Sunderland's Benji Kimpioka wanted by clubs all over Europe

Will Phil Parkinson's League One strugglers Sunderland lose highly-rated forward Kimpioka in the January transfer window?

Clubs all over Europe are queuing up to sign Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka, according to the Northern Echo, with the youngster’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The future of a Sweden U21 international has been a major cause for consternation at the Stadium of Light for a number of months now.

Kimpioka’s agent, Martin Kettle, claimed in the summer that the academy graduate would only commit his future to the Black Cats if he was guaranteed a regular place in the starting XI – a demand which had former manager Jack Ross seething (the Chronicle).

 

The 19-year-old has found minutes easier to come by since Phil Parkinson replaced Ross at the helm, however, and even scored a stoppage time equaliser during the recent 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

But his short-term future remains in doubt with the Echo claiming that Kimpioka has a number of admirers on the continent.

Comparisons will inevitably be drawn with Josh Maja, another homegrown talent who Sunderland were forced to sell to Bordeaux 11 months ago with his contract running down. If Maja had stayed, perhaps the Black Cats would be a Championship team right now.

Kimpioka has been one of the few bright sparks for Sunderland since Parkinson took over in October and the under-fire coach will be desperate to keep hold of one of the few players in his squad capable of changing a game with a bit of individual magic.

