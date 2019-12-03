Quick links

Report: Sunderland could lose Luke O'Nien with Wycombe eyeing January swoop

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Southend United at Stadium of Light on November 2, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
League One Sunderland signed Luke O'Nien from Wycombe Wanderers in 2018 but could he swap the Stadium of Light for Adams Park?

Luke O'Nien of Sunderland celebrates after the Sky Bet League One match between Accrington Stanley and Sunderland at The Crown Ground on April 03, 2019 in Accrington, United Kingdom.

Sunderland face a battle to hang onto Luke O’Nien in January with League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers retaining an interest in the Black Cats’ Mr Versatile, according to the Northern Echo.

The all-action 25-year-old has been a ray of positivity in a miserable season for the Wearside giants. O’Nien, who has played in a variety of roles recently from right-back to attacking midfield, was a key player under Jack Ross and remains one of the first names on Phil Parkinson’s team sheet too.

 

In all competitions, O’Nien has produced three goals and five assists. But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Sunderland are facing up to the possibility of losing one of their most consistent performers midway through the campaign.

The Northern Echo reports that former club Wycombe are keen to bring O’Nien back for a second spell at Adams Park, the midfielder having made his name with the Chairboys between 2015 and 2018 before sealing a move to Sunderland.

Luke O'Nien of Sunderland AFC celebrates his team's victory at full-time after the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and Sunderland at Bramall Lane on September 25,...

These days, Wycombe are five points clear of Ipswich Town at the top of the League One table. Gareth Ainsworth’s surprise packages have 14 more than mid-table Sunderland too.

So O’Nien would forgiven for being intrigued by the prospect of a return to Buckinghamshire with promotion looking like a genuine possibility.

Luke O'Nien of Sunderland during the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday 31st March 2019.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

