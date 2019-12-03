Reports explain Watford's stance regarding Roger Schmidt and Jose Angel Ziganda

Roger Schmidt and Jose Angel Ziganda made their name in the Bundesliga and La Liga but it seems unlikely they will join Premier League outfit Watford.

Watford’s search for a new manager goes on with neither Roger Schmidt nor Jose Angel Ziganda expected to take over from Quique Sanchez Flores at Vicarage Road.

Sanchez Flores bit the bullet on Sunday, less than 24 hours after The Hornets’ Premier League six-pointer with Southampton ended with a sting in the tail. Watford were a goal up with quarter of an hour to go but contrived to lose at St Mary’s, a result which leaves them bottom of the table with a single win to their name.

The Hertfordshire outfit were hoping to bring in a new coach as soon as possible but it seems that they are no closer to a solution.

53-year-old Ziganda, who won just 30 per cent of his games during a disappointing season at Athletic Bilbao in 2017/18, was interviewed on Thursday though Sky Sports claim that Watford will now be looking elsewhere.

Maybe for the best, given that the Spaniard has a far from impressive managerial record and almost ruined his legendary reputation at Athletic by putting a proud old club at risk of relegation for the first time in their history.

According the Standard, former Bayer Leverkusen boss Schmidt is also ‘unlikely’ to arrive at Vicarage Road due to Watford’s precarious position at the foot of the table.

The German, who left Beijing Guoan in July, is famed for his high-tempo, high-pressing style of football and, in an interview with the Mirror (2 November 2016, page 67) expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp. He also won the domestic double with Red Bull Salzburg in 2014.

Schmidt certainly would have brought some excitement to last season’s FA Cup finalists, potentially getting the very best out of Gerard Deulofeu and co, but there’s no guarantee that he would lead them to safety.