Report: Rangers lose out to Manchester City in Liam Smith race

Kilmarnock wonder-kid Liam Smith is reportedly leaving Scotland to sign for Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions, despite interest from Rangers.

Rangers are set to be disappointed in their pursuit of Liam Smith, with the Sun reporting that Manchester City are confident of wrapping up a deal for the Kilmarnock wonder-kid.

Alongside Bruno Davidson and Reagan Thomson, winger Smith is yet another exciting, technically gifted talent to emerge north of the border in recent months and his potential has not gone unnoticed.

The Scotland youth star, who shot to fame with a match-winning display for his country against Malta earlier in the year, had caught the eye of clubs both in Scotland and England.

Subscribe

Rangers were hoping to lure Smith to Ibrox, The Sun reports, with Steven Gerrard’s side seemingly keen to add another of Scotland’s next generation to their ever-improving squad.

But it seems that Steven Gerrard and co will be forced to accept defeat with Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions set to tie up a potential £200,000 deal for the Killie winger.

The Ayrshire outfit had hoped to agree a contract with Smith but it looks like they will be forced to bid farewell instead, though the teenager could stay at Rugby Park until the end of the season before moving to Manchester City’s space-age Etihad Campus.