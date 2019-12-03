Report: Celtic want £1m Jarrad Branthwaite as Hammond makes Carlisle visit

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have reportedly joined the race to sign Carlisle United's League One stopper Jarrad Branthwaite.

Celtic have joined the ever-growing queue of clubs keeping tabs on £1 million-rated Carlisle United centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Scottish Premiership champions signed seven teenagers during a hectic summer transfer window, bringing the likes of Luca Connell, Jonathan Afolabi and Jeremie Frimpong to Parkhead, and it seems that there is another promising rising star in their sights.

6ft 4ins Branthwaite rose through the ranks at Carlisle and is quickly becoming one of the first names on their team-sheet with six League Two appearances on his CV already.

“Jarrad, for 17, gave an outstanding performance, that was a real plus point,” former Cumbrians boss Steve Pressley told the News and Star in October after a defeat to Plymouth.

“He did better than well, for a 17-year-old kid making his league debut. I thought he was outstanding.”

Celtic, it seems, agree that Branthwaite has rare talent in his boots.

The Sun reports that director of football Nick Hammond (far right) has made a ‘personal visit’ to watch the giant defender in action with The Hoops eyeing a potential seven-figure deal for one of the most exciting young stoppers to emerge in Britain this season.

While Connell and Afolabi have been forced to bide their time with the reserves so far, former Manchester City flyer Frimpong and explosive winger Mikey Johnston has already established themselves as a key players under Neil Lennon.

Clearly, if you’re good enough you’re old enough and Branthwaite should not be concerned about a lack of first-team exposure at Celtic.