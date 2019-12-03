'Please sign him': Kaizer Chiefs fans react to Rangers' reported George Maluleka interest

South Africa international George Maluleka has been linked with a shock move to Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers.

George Maluleka has given five years of loyal service to Kaizer Chiefs, winning a single South African league title and making well over 100 appearances in their distinguished golden kit. But it's fair to say that his loyalty is unlikely to be rewarded by the Glamour Boys fanbase.

The 30-year-old enforcer is out of contract at the end of the season and, after spending his entire professional career in his homeland, SunSport claim that Maluleka could be heading to Europe for the very first time.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are interested, they say, with the Glasgow giants having sent scouts to South Africa to watch the six-time international in action.

Now, it’s fair to say Maluleka is hardly a household name in the blue half of Scotland’s second city so the veteran midfielder remains something of a mystery in the eyes of the Ibrox faithful.

But the response from Kaizer Chiefs fans on social media won’t exactly fill Rangers supporters with much hope. It seems that many a Johannesburg local would happily drive the 13,500 miles to drop off Maluleka, bags packed and boots on, at the Ibrox doorstep.

Maybe he’s simply overstayed his welcome at the heart of the Kaizer Chiefs midfield.

They can have him — A (@hjdgsfl) December 3, 2019

They must please take him — THE JURIST (@Siya_Gw) December 3, 2019

They can have him. Thought he'd be a better choice than Katsande but we actually look better with the latter in the team than with him — Zambala (@maghangeni) December 3, 2019

Let him go.. — ♊Tlou (@Thabang_Man_T) December 3, 2019

Please sign him...take him...do whatever it takes tuu...like move mountains if you have to for his signature... — Shima (@Shima06831480) December 3, 2019

Ayimthathe he's been nothing but liability to my club — Marumo (@tsele_tshepang) December 3, 2019

Gerrard please come fast, save us. — Lunah Tuc (@Flip_Masta) December 3, 2019