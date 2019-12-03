Quick links

Nottingham Forest fans react to Wolves and Watford's Sabri Lamouchi links

Danny Owen
A general view of Molineux before the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015 in Wolverhampton, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League pair Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford have been linked with highly-rated Championship boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on August 27, 2019 in Nottingham,...

When Nottingham Forest hired Sabri Lamouchi as their manager over the summer, few predicted that the City Ground faithful would be pleading for the hitherto-unknown Frenchman to sign a new, long-term contract just six months later.

But, with Forest sitting pretty in fourth and pining for a return to the Premier League after 20 years away, Lamouchi already stands alone as the club’s most popular coach in recent memory.

After so many years of underachievement, the affable 48-year-old has the sleeping giants stirring at last. Needless to say then, speculation linking the former Ivory Coast boss with not one but two Premier League clubs could hardly have come at a worse time.

But it’s not all bad for those with garibaldi red running through their veins.

Nottingham Forest fans surport their team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town at City Ground on May 7, 2017 in Nottingham, England.

Lamouchi turned down an approach from Premier League bottom-feeders Watford on Tuesday, according to L’Equipe, and the chances of him jilting Forest at the alter to run off into the sunset with Wolverhampton Wanderers look unlikely too.

The Sun (1 December, page 62) report that Wolves have identified Lamouchi as their top target if Nuno Espirito Santo is spirited away by Arsenal.

But Nuno is going nowhere and neither, it seems, is the man who has Forest fans dreaming again.

Sabri Lamouchi manager of Nottingham Forest reacts prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

 

