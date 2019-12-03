Nottingham Forest fans react to Wolves and Watford's Sabri Lamouchi links

Premier League pair Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford have been linked with highly-rated Championship boss Sabri Lamouchi.

When Nottingham Forest hired Sabri Lamouchi as their manager over the summer, few predicted that the City Ground faithful would be pleading for the hitherto-unknown Frenchman to sign a new, long-term contract just six months later.

But, with Forest sitting pretty in fourth and pining for a return to the Premier League after 20 years away, Lamouchi already stands alone as the club’s most popular coach in recent memory.

After so many years of underachievement, the affable 48-year-old has the sleeping giants stirring at last. Needless to say then, speculation linking the former Ivory Coast boss with not one but two Premier League clubs could hardly have come at a worse time.

But it’s not all bad for those with garibaldi red running through their veins.

Lamouchi turned down an approach from Premier League bottom-feeders Watford on Tuesday, according to L’Equipe, and the chances of him jilting Forest at the alter to run off into the sunset with Wolverhampton Wanderers look unlikely too.

The Sun (1 December, page 62) report that Wolves have identified Lamouchi as their top target if Nuno Espirito Santo is spirited away by Arsenal.

But Nuno is going nowhere and neither, it seems, is the man who has Forest fans dreaming again.

Need to get him on a new contract ASAP — Chuck Norrish ⚓ (@N0RRISH) December 3, 2019

That's some of the best news I've seen. Finally we got a good manager. — Shaun (@lostsi7ver) December 3, 2019

Lamouchi turning down Watford, you love to see it — Ash (@ashrossdavis) December 3, 2019

Forest need to give Lamouchi a new improved contract ASAP #nffc — shane (@fonforest) December 3, 2019

FFS Watford asking to speak to Lamouchi. We don't need this stuff going on when we are in a promotion battle, get it sorted Forest, new contract for Sabri before we have another season derailed. — COYR FOREST FORUM (@SnifferDog162) December 3, 2019

Lamouchi would be a lunatic to consider a mid-season move to another club. He has the chance of doing something spectacular at #nffc to which the financial rewards would dwarf any PL move. If we don’t go up but finish top 6 there will still be undoubted suitors in the summer. — Jack (@NFFCJRM) December 3, 2019

I'd be gutted if Sabri Lamouchi left FOREST, although no surprise he's being linked with other clubs.

I think it's the 1st time since Davies (1st time) that I'm enjoying the football & what's happening at the club...#NFFC ⭐⭐ — Chris North (@1_NewarkOutlaw) December 2, 2019