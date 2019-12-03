Quick links

Dele Alli sends message, Tottenham Hotspur fans respond

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli
Tottenham midfielder is back to his best.

Arnaut Danjuma of AFC Bournemouth battles for possession with Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham...

Dele Alli has been noticeably improved since Jose Mourinho took over at Tottenham.

Alli bagged a brace in Tottenham's 3-2 win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

 

He now has three goals and one assist in three games under Mourinho.

Alli sent a message out last night expressing how happy he is right now. 

Tottenham fans responded to Alli, welcoming him 'back', after a 2019 which had seen him struggle for goals.

Scoring goals has taken the pressure off Alli and it has made such a difference to Tottenham too.

Spurs are a different team when Alli is on form as his goals help the players around him.

Jose Mourinho is playing him further forward and this is allowing him to concentrate on influencing matches.

He will be looking to continue his excellent run of form against Manchester United this week.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli

