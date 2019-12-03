Dele Alli sends message, Tottenham Hotspur fans respond

Tottenham midfielder is back to his best.

Dele Alli has been noticeably improved since Jose Mourinho took over at Tottenham.

Alli bagged a brace in Tottenham's 3-2 win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

He now has three goals and one assist in three games under Mourinho.

Alli sent a message out last night expressing how happy he is right now.

Enjoyable game at the weekend. Blessed to be feeling fit and doing what I love best pic.twitter.com/IDlNzXpx2j — Dele (@dele_official) December 2, 2019

Tottenham fans responded to Alli, welcoming him 'back', after a 2019 which had seen him struggle for goals.

Scoring goals has taken the pressure off Alli and it has made such a difference to Tottenham too.

Spurs are a different team when Alli is on form as his goals help the players around him.

Jose Mourinho is playing him further forward and this is allowing him to concentrate on influencing matches.

He will be looking to continue his excellent run of form against Manchester United this week.