Darren Fletcher thinks Celtic captain Scott Brown is playing as good as ever

A big week awaits Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, but most importantly in the Scottish League Cup final.

Darren Fletcher has claimed that Scott Brown is playing 'as good as ever', as he thinks that the Celtic captain being 'more of a professional' is helping his cause.

Boyhood Celtic fan, Fletcher, who would have played alongside Brown for Scotland, heaped praise on his midfield counterpart and the hunger he has shown over the years.

Brown has been a pivotal part as to why Celtic have been utterly dominant on the Scottish domestic circuit in recent times, and the midfielder will be hoping that continues on Sunday.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Fletcher shared nothing but positive words about his fellow countryman and the work the Parkhead favourite has done at the club.

"Without a doubt [it says a lot about Brown's character and commitment that he's still doing it at this age]," Fletcher told Celtic TV. "His engine, his desire to keep doing it and setting standards. He's a fantastic captain for Celtic and Scotland. He has grown into the role over the years.

"Even adapting his game in the latter stages of his career to what he was when he was a young kid when he was flying around the pitch everywhere. Now he's controlling the game from midfield and dictating the tempo and still with all that energy when he needs to.

"Credit to him, and he's probably a lot more of a professional nowadays as well. He had to be because the game has evolved and stuff like that. He's doing fantastic and his form is as arguably as good as ever, which is good to see."

Brown's role in the middle of the park has changed over the years as he now plays a more relaxed and composed role for Celtic.

On Wednesday night, Neil Lennon's men can maintain their status at the top of the Scottish Premiership table if they are able to put away Hamilton on home soil.

Then attention will turn to Sunday and that mouthwatering affair against their Old Firm rivals, with the Scottish League Cup up for grabs.