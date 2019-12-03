Cristiano Ronaldo sister sends message to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool defender upset Cristiano Ronaldo's sister with his joke in Paris on Monday.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk won't be receiving any Christmas cards from Cristiano Ronaldo's sister.

The Reds' centre-back and the legendary Portuguese attacker were among the names nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi ultimately won the award for a record sixth time, pipping the Liverpool defender.

But there was no sign of Ronaldo at the Ballon d'Or Gala in Paris last night.

When asked about the Juventus star's absence, Van Dijk quipped: "Why? Was he a candidate?”

It was clearly a joke from the Liverpool stalwart, but Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro didn't see the funny side and took to Instagram to remind the Netherlands international of what her brother - a Ballon d'Or winner on five occasions - has achieved in the game.

She wrote, alongside a photo of Ronaldo's overhead kick: "You see, my dear Virgil, that Cristiano Ronaldo was a tri-champion in the country where you have been playing for years and you still haven't got your hand on the title. Cristiano Ronaldo was even the best player and best scorer in the country where you play Virgil.

"Then, dear Virgil, Cristiano Ronaldo went to other places and became the greatest player in the history of a clubezito. Real Madrid, tell you something Virgil? Maybe so, because this club, with this Cristiano guy, even beat you in the Champions League final. Of these, Ronaldo already has 5, Virgil. And that fellow Ronaldo and team-mates, with the corners on his chest, crushed your "orange" in a final. Was it hard, Virgil? We have pity. And, dear Virgil, in one of the least accomplished times of your career, Cristiano Ronaldo has won even more titles than you. Awesome, isn't it?

"Now Virgil will win titles from those who really count and then we'll talk. When you have a handful of them, the really important ones, you might be able to sit at the table with Cristiano. Or as they say in our land, it grows and appears!"

Big Virgil is definitely off the Christmas card list but, judging by the length of her Instagram captions, that might not be such a bad thing.

Van Dijk, who helped Liverpool to a sixth European Cup title in June, hasn't won the three Premier League titles that the former Manchester United winger has, but the Dutchman could and definitely should pick up his first come May.

Jurgen Klopp's side boast an eight-point lead over Leicester City at the top of the table.