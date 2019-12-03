Charlie Nicholas criticises Ljungberg over Mustafi and Chambers

Arsenal take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday.

Pundit Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports that he cannot fathom why Freddie Ljungberg picked Shkodran Mustafi against Norwich City on Sunday.

Arsenal chose to sack boss Unai Emery on Friday morning, and put coach Ljungberg in charge as caretaker for the trip to Norwich.

The Gunners played out a 2-2 draw in another unconvincing defensive display, meaning some of the biggest issues under Emery are still rife.

Ljungberg will be in charge once against on Thursday, as Arsenal welcome Brighton to the Emirates Stadium, with Ljungberg no doubt desperate for a home win.

Arsenal fans have been starved of home wins of late, and it's nearly two months since they last won a home game in the Premier League.

Ljungberg has selection decisions to make after testing a diamond midfield against Norwich, but ex-Gunner Nicholas wasn't too impressed with some of his selections on Sunday.

Nicholas blasted the decision to play Shkodran Mustafi, who has mostly played in the Europa League this season, and wondered just when he will learn that Calum Chambers isn't a right back.

Nicholas also can't fathom why David Luiz is picked, believes Sokratis Papastathopoulos is 'a shocker' and feels Granit Xhaka can't even run, noting that Ljungberg is facing a 'huge mess'.

“What a glorious opportunity for Arsenal, this is the only way you can look at it,” said Nicholas. “They had a bit more spike about them at the weekend but Freddie, why are you picking Shkodran Mustafi? When are you going to learn about Calum Chambers? I also cannot understand how David Luiz is in the team. He just doesn't want to run. He is only interested when he gets the ball at his feet. Sokratis Papastathopoulos is a shocker and Mustafi is even worse. Granit Xhaka also cannot run.”

“It is such a huge mess. I honestly thought Freddie would not be close to getting the job, but now, I do not know how long he will have in charge. In the end, it may not be their number one target who they end up getting. Regarding Freddie's selection, what have you done there that was different to Unai Emery? I didn't get it. It might be his first pick, but could also be who he has got fit. Bringing in Joe Willock I understood, but the re-introduction of Xhaka baffled me.” he added.