Charlie Adam thinks Liverpool could pull off potential Jadon Sancho deal in the summer

Given Liverpool's busy schedule in these coming months, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the current Premier League leaders dip into the January market for some cover to their squad.

Charlie Adam thinks Liverpool can pull off a deal for Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the summer, but doesn't think a deal will be possible in January.

The Metro previously reported that Liverpool are in the hunt to sign Sancho, who would cost the current Premier League leaders around £100 million.

Amid the rumours of Sancho's future, it doesn't help when he is left out of big games for Dortmund, including being put on the bench for their Champions League clash against Barcelona last week.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (02/12/19), former Liverpool midfielder, Adam thinks that Sancho would 'improve' Jurgen Klopp's side, but he questioned where he would play.

"I cannot see that [Sancho to Liverpool in January]," Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live. "If that's going to happen, that's going to more of a summer deal.

"It would be a great deal for them, but where is he going to play? The big thing about Man City is when they bring in players off the bench, they are the top players. They can compete. You have Bernando Silva coming in, and Mahrez, people like that.

"With Liverpool, at the moment, when they bring people in, it's maybe not at the level of a Mane or a Salah. They might look to add to that and Sancho can definitely be one who could improve the team."

It would be very tough for many players to break in front of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah given what they provide for the team.

But when Pep Guardiola has the depth he has, and when he, on occasions, drops the likes of Bernando Silva, Sergio Aguero, even Raheem Sterling to the bench then there's no reason why Klopp cannot make bold decisions with his players if he were to add a player like Sancho to his squad.

Given that it is the January transfer window, it would be a surprise if Liverpool were to pull off a deal for Sancho but come next summer, things could get interesting, especially if they become Premier League champions.