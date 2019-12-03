Celtic legend Charlie Mulgrew makes Rangers admission

Charlie Mulgrew admits that he likes seeing former club Celtic have a worthy rival in Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers again.

Celtic and Rangers are serving up one hell of a Premiership title race this season.

Things could barely be any tighter between both Old Firm sides.

Rangers are second behind Celtic on goal difference. They have both conceded eight goals in 14 Premiership outings, but Neil Lennon's side have scored one more - 44 to 43.

It's riveting and neutral fans all over Scotland will be desperate to see the Glasgow giants continue at this neck-and-neck state throughout the season.

Fans of the Parkhead club won't like to admit it, but Rangers have improved in a serious way under Steven Gerrard and Sunday's League Cup final at Hampden Park is a chance for the Gers to deliver a psychological blow to Celtic, who haven't failed to win a domestic competition since 2016.

One man who's loving the renewed sense of competition in Scotland is former Bhoy Charlie Mulgrew, who admitted to Sky Sports that it's great to see his old side and their bitter rivals duking it out.

He said: "It's brilliant, they've got the big teams back [at the top of the league] and it's great for Scottish football to have a title race like that.

"Rangers have been behind a bit in the last few years but they're doing well this year so far so we'll see how it ends."

There's a lot of Celtic supporters who won't be crazy about Mulgrew admitting that he likes seeing the Ibrox outfit back competing again, such is the rivalry. But there are many more who will be secretly pleased that their team doesn't cruise to major honours in Scotland any longer.

If Neil Lennon's side beat Rangers in the final on Sunday then victory will feel a lot better, knowing that they've beaten their old enemies and denied them glory in the process.

On the flip side, having a strong Gers side back in contention poses a big threat to their rivals' quest for 10 league titles in a row.