Celtic a better move than Rangers for Jarrad Branthwaite

Rangers and Celtic are reportedly keen on Jarrad Branthwaite.

Rangers were linked with Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite on Sunday, but he's already being suggested as a Celtic target too.

According to The Sun on Sunday (01/12, p67), Rangers are battling Newcastle United and Southampton for Branthwaite's signature, having been impressed with the League Two talent.

Yet less than 48 hours later, The Scottish Sun followed that report up by claiming Celtic want Branthwaite too, with transfer chief Nick Hammond recently travelling to see him play.

Carlisle would allegedly want £1million for the 17-year-old centre back, who has become a first-team player this season and has impressed with his size and aerial presence.

With so many clubs keen, Branthwaite may face a big decision soon, so if he was to move to Scotland, which club would be better for him?

Well, if you look at Rangers, they already have four solid centre backs. Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Filip Helander are Steven Gerrard's main defenders, but when Branthwaite thinks about a move to Ibrox, he should think about George Edmundson.

Edmundson also impressed in League Two before making the step up to Rangers, but he's found it hard to play first-team football. Edmundson is more polished than Branthwaite, and he can't even get in Gerrard's side, whilst there are also talented young defenders emerging in Lewis Mayo and Leon King.

Branthwaite's role would be unclear, and there would be a real danger of him being caught in the shuffle at Ibrox, whereas Celtic are a little thinner at centre back.

Kristoffer Ajer is attracting admiring glances, whilst Jack Hendry is likely to move on. Learning behind Christopher Jullien and priming himself to potentially take Ajer's place one day seems like a solid plan, with a clearer path at Parkhead.

Of course, the lure of playing for Gerrard may be too strong, but with the squads as they are, Branthwaite may just be better off with Celtic than Rangers.