CoD Modern Warfare: What time does season 1 start on PS4, Xbox One and PC?

Everything you must know about Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 and the time it is scheduled to start on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Today is very exciting for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare fans as its season 1 will officially begin. You can check out footage of the awaiting to be released Crash map, otherwise you can just keep reading to discover the time for when the batch of free content is scheduled to start on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare has been a massive success, but the more dubious fans and gamers will have been suspicious as to why there's no loot boxes or microtransactions. Well, the reason is because Activision had vetoed that particularly nasty business scheme in favour of seasonal content and battle passes.

And season 1 is right around the corner to start the Fortnite-inspired seasonal model that will result in a flurry of free and paid for content being released.

MODERN WARFARE: The roadmap for Call Of Duty's season 1

What time does Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 start?

Activision hasn't announced a release time for when Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 will start.

However, recent datamines strongly suggest that season 1 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare will start at 18:00 GMT for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

This is by no means an official release, unlock and launch time, so the fresh batch content can theoretically drop at any time on December 3rd.

With that being said, the above time does appear realistic and probable.

What's new in the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 Battle Pass?

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare season 1 will introduce classic multiplayer maps such as Vacant and Crash.

The season 1 update will also add the multiplayer map Shipment to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare, in addition to Reinforce and Infected as fresh multiplayer modes.

You can find everything that Call Of Duty Modern Warfare will receive from its season 1 below (via Activision):

Crash (Multiplayer Map): The iconic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map has returned with all the flanking routes and action-packed rooftop encounters you remember.

Vacant (Multiplayer Map): An abandoned office, previously visited in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, leads to intense interior combat across the complex.

Shipment (Multiplayer and Gunfight Map): The classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map where fast and frenetic action reigns supreme.

Port (Ground War Map): Battle across massive shipping crates, cranes, buildings and streets in this unique Ground War map experience.

Cargo (Gunfight Map): An open-roof storage vessel for shipping containers, on docks of London.

Atrium (Gunfight Map): The centerpiece of a Verdansk palace, still intact despite the conflict raging nearby.

Additional Maps: Look for additional multiplayer maps as Season 1 progresses.

Reinforce (Multiplayer Mode): A hybrid of Dom and S&D, a single-life mode with both teams competing for control of three flags.

On Site Procurement (O.S.P.) (Gunfight Mode): A tactically rich 2v2 mode with a twist: Begin with just your fists, and gather equipment as the match progresses.

Infected (Multiplayer Mode): It’s hunt or be hunted in this survival party game mode!

Additional Modes: Look for more modes as Season 1 continues.

Bomb Squad (Special Ops Experience): Forces still loyal to Barkov have planted explosives around the city of Al-Raab. You’re here to defuse the situation.

Grounded (Special Ops Experience): Enemies have seized Barkov’s former airbase. Engage and eliminate them.

Pitch Black (Special Ops Experience): Infiltrate Barkov’s former estate and recover all required intel before an exfill in a Tactical Rover.

Just Reward (Special Ops Experience): Your squad targets the head of an enemy financial operation, hacking his data centers, and gaining intel.

Additional Content: Look for more Special Ops content as Season 1 continues.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.