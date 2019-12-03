Bournemouth's form should be a serious cause of concern for Howe

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth take on Crystal Palace later today.

Bournemouth are 12th in the league after just four wins in their 14 games. The Cherries have won just one game since the start of October and their form has to be a cause of serious concern for their highly-rated manager Eddie Howe.

The Bournemouth boss has done a remarkable job at Bournemouth ever since he took over the club but things have been difficult this season. An undeserved loss against Arsenal started off a barren run which saw them drop points against the likes of Norwich, Watford and Newcastle United.

The Cherries now travel to Selhurst Park to face a Crystal Palace side who have exceeded expectations this season. Bournemouth will no doubt have a difficult day in the office considering their recent form and if they fail to win the game, there is a chance that they will end up 17th in the league before their next game.

The fixtures from now aren't kind to the Cherries either with three of their four games following tonight's one coming up against Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. Failure to turn their form around could see Howe's side in the bottom three going into the new year and once a club is there, it will not be easy to get out.

Callum Wilson and Harry Wilson have scored 11 out of Bournemouth's 18 goals this season. Ryan Fraser is yet to replicate last season's form while Josh King has also struggled at times. David Brooks and Junior Stanislas' injuries haven't helped Howe's cause either but he has to find a way to get his side to click again.

With games coming thick and fast over the next four weeks, the Cherries won't have time to dwell on their poor results. A win against Palace away from home tonight might just be the kick they need to go on a good run and with the way things are, they need just that.