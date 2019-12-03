Quick links

Middlesbrough fans react after drawing Tottenham Hotspur in FA Cup third round

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jonathan Woodgate the head coach
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Middlesbrough - currently struggling under Jonathan Woodgate - will host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in the competition next month.

A number of Middlesbrough fans have flocked to Tottenham Hotspur's Twitter page following the FA Cup third round draw all saying the same thing - namely congratulating Spurs on reaching the fourth round and begging them to go easy on Boro.

Jose Mourinho's charges will head to the Riverside Stadium on the first weekend of January to face Boro, who are currently struggling in the Championship.

Tottenham cult hero Jonathan Woodgate is currently in charge at the Teesside club, with Robbie Keane as his assistant, but they are currently under fire due to the club's woeful recent form.

 

Boro were beaten 4-0 by Leeds United last time out, a result which meant just one win in 11 for Woodgate, whose side currently sits 20th in the table, just one point outside the bottom three.

In contrast, Tottenham have been flying since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of Spurs, with three wins in a row, and on social media, some Boro fans truly feared the worst.

Here is some of the reaction on Twitter:

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.

The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

