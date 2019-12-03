Middlesbrough fans react after drawing Tottenham Hotspur in FA Cup third round

Middlesbrough - currently struggling under Jonathan Woodgate - will host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in the competition next month.

A number of Middlesbrough fans have flocked to Tottenham Hotspur's Twitter page following the FA Cup third round draw all saying the same thing - namely congratulating Spurs on reaching the fourth round and begging them to go easy on Boro.

Jose Mourinho's charges will head to the Riverside Stadium on the first weekend of January to face Boro, who are currently struggling in the Championship.

Tottenham cult hero Jonathan Woodgate is currently in charge at the Teesside club, with Robbie Keane as his assistant, but they are currently under fire due to the club's woeful recent form.

Boro were beaten 4-0 by Leeds United last time out, a result which meant just one win in 11 for Woodgate, whose side currently sits 20th in the table, just one point outside the bottom three.

In contrast, Tottenham have been flying since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of Spurs, with three wins in a row, and on social media, some Boro fans truly feared the worst.

Here is some of the reaction on Twitter:

Just play your under 9s, you’ll still win — Alex (@RoyallyLad) 2 December 2019

Good luck in the 4th Round — Andrew Roberts (@andyrubble666) 2 December 2019

have mercy please — Corey (@CoreyMFC) 2 December 2019

Go easy on us lads please — Harro (@TheEightball80) 2 December 2019

Easy win for you lads. Just make sure isn’t it isn’t double figures please Boro x — Daniel Kidd (@Daniel_kidd7) 2 December 2019

Go easy on us lads:) — Leo (@Leo_Broadley104) 2 December 2019

Enjoy your 0-10 win — ŤoM McCarthy ⚽♉ (@uptheboro75) 2 December 2019

Don't compel us even further, — Danny Beardmore (@DannyGuitar91) 2 December 2019

Just go easy on us. — Chris Jones (@CJThornaby) 2 December 2019

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.