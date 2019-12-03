Aston Villa fans slam Jack Grealish snub from Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week

The Aston Villa captain was superb as Dean Smith's charges brought a point back to Villa Park from Man United.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Premier League legend and BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer for not including Jack Grealish in his Team of the Week.

The Villa Park captain put in an inspired display as Dean Smith's charges held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Grealish now has three goals and two assists from last five games for Villa, and against the Red Devils, weighed in with a simply sensational curling effort to open the scoring.

The 24-year-old remained a class above for the whole game, coming close to making it 2-1 before Victor Lindelof's header, with Tyrone Mings cancelling that out soon after for a share of the spoils.

Despite the rave reviews sent his way after the game, Shearer opted not to include Grealish in his XI, opting instead for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in his midfield.

Up front, meanwhile, he went for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

As a result, some fans had a bone to pick with the pundit:

@JackGrealish1 should be in that fs — Ryan Davidson (@Ryandavidson94) 2 December 2019

Are you Southgate in disguise? #GrealishForEngland — Markav (@MarkavParry) 2 December 2019

No Grealish, not the greatest selection. — Dannielle (@DLHarpz) 2 December 2019

Grealish ran the show against United . Surely deserves to be in the TOTW — Vikram Iyer (@VikramIyer9) 2 December 2019

No grealish dead team — paul_ (@paul_darby99) 2 December 2019

Where is Grealish — Francis Avoce (@AvoceFrancis) 2 December 2019

No grealish ‍♂️ — aaron smith (@smudge3586) 2 December 2019

Up next for Villa is the Premier League trip to Chelsea on Wednesday night.