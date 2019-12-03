Quick links

Aston Villa fans slam Jack Grealish snub from Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week

The Aston Villa captain was superb as Dean Smith's charges brought a point back to Villa Park from Man United.

Alan Shearer takes his position in the commentary box ahead of kick-off during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on October 1, 2017 in...

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Premier League legend and BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer for not including Jack Grealish in his Team of the Week.

The Villa Park captain put in an inspired display as Dean Smith's charges held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Grealish now has three goals and two assists from last five games for Villa, and against the Red Devils, weighed in with a simply sensational curling effort to open the scoring.

 

 

The 24-year-old remained a class above for the whole game, coming close to making it 2-1 before Victor Lindelof's header, with Tyrone Mings cancelling that out soon after for a share of the spoils.

Despite the rave reviews sent his way after the game, Shearer opted not to include Grealish in his XI, opting instead for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in his midfield.

Up front, meanwhile, he went for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

As a result, some fans had a bone to pick with the pundit:

Up next for Villa is the Premier League trip to Chelsea on Wednesday night.

