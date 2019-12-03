Arsene Wenger shares Freddie Ljungberg revelation

Freddie Ljungberg is reportedly in the reckoning to be Arsenal's next manager.

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Freddie Ljungberg has wanted the Arsenal job for 'a long time'.

The former Sweden winger has taken charge of the Gunners on an interim basis following Unai Emery's sacking on Friday.

Ljungberg, who was Emery's assistant, oversaw Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Sunday and will do so again for tomorrow's visit of Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to The Standard, the club's hierarchy are considering making him permanent head coach, amid speculation linking Arsenal with Mauricio Pochettino, Carlo Ancelotti and Brendan Rodgers among others.

Ljungberg spent nine years playing under the North Londoners' greatest ever manager in Wenger, and the legendary Frenchman has revealed to Sky Sports that he would be happy to give his former player advice should he need it.

He said: "I'm always happy to help my former players and my former club. If he has that need then of course I will be available.

"My heart is with the club and I want them to do well. Freddie is fantastically committed. He wanted this job for a long time. He has an opportunity. Let's get him to work with his ideas and support him."

Given the calibre of names being linked with the Arsenal post, hiring Ljungberg on a full-time basis might underwhelm some Gunners supporters.

You can see why because once the likes of Ancelotti, Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri are linked, appointing somebody with zero experience in senior management could upset some fans.