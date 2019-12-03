Arsenal fans react on Twitter after Leeds United drawn in FA Cup third round

The Emirates Stadium will see Arsenal host Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United next month.

A number of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the FA Cup third round draw, which has put them up against Leeds United.

The Emirates Stadium will see the Gunners, winners of a record 13 FA Cups, lock horns with the Whites, one of the strongest sides in the Championship.

Arsenal are currently managerless, having parted ways with Unai Emery last week, and with Freddie Ljungberg in interim charge of the North Londoners.

Leeds, meanwhile, have one of the most renowned managers in the game in their dugout in the shape of Marcelo Bielsa, and have been trading places with West Brom at the top of the second-tier table.

The links between the two clubs include the fact that Leeds won the FA Cup against Arsenal at Wembley back in 1972, and also Eddie Nketiah being on loan at Elland Road from the Emirates Stadium.

However, the first individual that came to mind for many Arsenal fans when the draw was made was Thierry Henry, the club legend who returned on loan in early 2012 and scored a dramatic winner against Leeds in the cup.

Here is some of the social media reaction from the Arsenal fanbase:

Get Henry back on loan — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) 2 December 2019

Good draw for @Arsenal at home against Leeds United.



I have special memories of the last FA cup home match against Leeds when Thierry Henry retuned to Arsenal on loan. — Jake Coare (@JakeCoare14) 2 December 2019

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.