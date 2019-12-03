Arsenal fans worried by manager search update

Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg is believed to have a good chance at landing the job on a permanent basis.

Arsenal fans have been left disappointed by the latest reports in the London Evening Standard, which suggest that Freddie Ljungberg is being taken as a serious candidate to get the job.

Ljungberg is currently in interim charge at Arsenal, following the departure of Unai Emery.

The Swede is now working his first job in charge of a senior team, but his lack of experience has not put Arsenal off.

If Ljungberg can improve Arsenal’s performances it is claimed that he could be put in charge on a long-term basis.

But Gunners fans feel that the reports show the club’s lack of ambition.

The more I hear from the club the more I think the decision to axe Emery was knee-jerk from empty Emirates.

Despite talk of sounding out candidates during the last weeks of Emery they've not got a shortlist any serious contenders drawn up.

They really were gonna leave it to EOS. — Gilles (@_Grimanditweets) December 2, 2019

No. We cannot go down the Man United past. If josh does this then I swear. Freddie is not ready yet. We need elite and a proven top class manager. We need top 4, and experience is the only route to go down. — Jameca #Allegriin (@arsenalnationx) December 2, 2019

No plan whatsoever. No wonder we've regressed all these years. Clueless board. — Varun Kothuri (@Varun_Kothuri) December 2, 2019

Freddie is a legend but this job is too big for him at this stage in his managerial career we need an experienced manager. — Andy Mills (@AndyMil94494333) December 2, 2019

Would also happen to be cheapest option, would be? — Luke Jones (@OneJonesy1982) December 2, 2019

Personally I don't think there is any shortlist, this has been the plan all along, shame the club is repeating every single mistake that took United where they are today. — Emzel (@Emzyl23) December 2, 2019

Horrible news..... premier league proven is what’s required ‍♀️ — DZINE (@DzinerSpiel) December 2, 2019

We are doomed — dude fc (@gungungunner_) December 2, 2019

Ljungberg’s reign at Arsenal got off to a rather indifferent start this weekend, as his side drew with Norwich City.

Arsenal showed some encouraging signs in an attacking sense, but they struggled defensively again in a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Ljungberg’s chances of landing the Arsenal job may depend on him sorting out the Gunners’ defensive issues, which have been all too obvious this season.

Arsenal are next in action on Thursday when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.