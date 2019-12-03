Quick links

Arsenal fans worried by manager search update

(R) Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg and Academy Director Per Mertesacker during a training session at London Colney on November 30, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg is believed to have a good chance at landing the job on a permanent basis.

Arsenal fans have been left disappointed by the latest reports in the London Evening Standard, which suggest that Freddie Ljungberg is being taken as a serious candidate to get the job.

Ljungberg is currently in interim charge at Arsenal, following the departure of Unai Emery.

The Swede is now working his first job in charge of a senior team, but his lack of experience has not put Arsenal off.

 

If Ljungberg can improve Arsenal’s performances it is claimed that he could be put in charge on a long-term basis.

But Gunners fans feel that the reports show the club’s lack of ambition.

Ljungberg’s reign at Arsenal got off to a rather indifferent start this weekend, as his side drew with Norwich City.

Arsenal showed some encouraging signs in an attacking sense, but they struggled defensively again in a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Ljungberg’s chances of landing the Arsenal job may depend on him sorting out the Gunners’ defensive issues, which have been all too obvious this season.

Arsenal are next in action on Thursday when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

