Arsenal fans react to links with Marcelino

Marcelino Garcia Toral, head coach of Valencia CF looks during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Villarreal CF at Mestalla stadium on January 26, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.
Arsenal are said to be considering making a swoop for Marcelino, as they look for a new manager.

Arsenal fans don’t exactly appear keen on the links with Marcelino, which have emerged in the Daily Mail.

The latest reports suggest that Arsenal have made Marcelino a potential option, as they look to replace Unai Emery.

The Spanish boss is currently out of work after leaving Valencia, and he is admired at Arsenal board room level.

 

However, it seems that Gunners fans are less keen on Marcelino than the club’s chiefs.

And the general reaction from Arsenal supporters is that Marcelino wouldn’t be enough of an upgrade on Emery.

As well as Marcelino, Arsenal have also been linked with a whole host of higher profile targets.

The problem for the Gunners is that many of their targets are already under contract with other clubs, which makes things more complicated.

Marcelino has no experience of the Premier League, but he has previously impressed in charge of both Villarreal and Valencia in Spain.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

