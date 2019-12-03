Arsenal fans react to links with Marcelino

Arsenal are said to be considering making a swoop for Marcelino, as they look for a new manager.

Arsenal fans don’t exactly appear keen on the links with Marcelino, which have emerged in the Daily Mail.

The latest reports suggest that Arsenal have made Marcelino a potential option, as they look to replace Unai Emery.

The Spanish boss is currently out of work after leaving Valencia, and he is admired at Arsenal board room level.

However, it seems that Gunners fans are less keen on Marcelino than the club’s chiefs.

And the general reaction from Arsenal supporters is that Marcelino wouldn’t be enough of an upgrade on Emery.

KSE are the Catalyst of Evil at this club who simply refuse to spend big to reduce the risk of another dud head coach hire. — K (@Mastersson) December 3, 2019

ffs. So we won't be going with a proven manager it seems. — SMP (@shariqparacha) December 3, 2019

Worried about him being another Unai. — Alam (@AlamManji) December 3, 2019

Bit of a journey man, looking at his stats. Binned off by Valencia. Won next to nothing, if anything worse than Emery. — Ryan Munro (@ry83munro) December 3, 2019

Seriously hope not! — Vishnu Pattathil (@Vpattathil) December 3, 2019

No thank you!! — Chris French (@archythegoon) December 3, 2019

Emery's team smashed his 7-2 — Ash™ (@GoonerAsh3) December 3, 2019

As well as Marcelino, Arsenal have also been linked with a whole host of higher profile targets.

The problem for the Gunners is that many of their targets are already under contract with other clubs, which makes things more complicated.

Marcelino has no experience of the Premier League, but he has previously impressed in charge of both Villarreal and Valencia in Spain.