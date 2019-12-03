Arsenal draw perfect for Leeds' Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips and Leeds United are heading to North London in a month.

Leeds United will be playing Arsenal at the Emirates next month.

The promotion-chasing Championship side face an ominous test of their quality after being paired with the Gunners for the third-round draw last night.

The good news is that it'll give Marcelo Bielsa a rare opportunity to test his Leeds lads against a much better team, recent form notwithstanding.

But the bad news is that it'll happen in the first week of the transfer window and if a certain Kalvin Phillips shines on that kind of stage then it could be a lot harder to keep him at Elland Road.

The 23-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a £30 million move to Aston Villa this past summer [The Sun], but the Whites were able to keep him in West Yorkshire.

Eyebrows were raised when they slapped such a big price-tag on their Golden Boy, who has no Premier League experience.

But if Phillips - who has since signed a new deal - goes to the Emirates and dazzles on such a big platform then it will prove that he's absolutely the real deal.

Is Phillips any less impressive at Championship level than, say, John McGinn was for Aston Villa last season? Arguably not, and yet the Scot might now be worth over £50 million after taking the top flight by storm.

The Arsenal draw is perfect in many ways for Phillips. It's win-win for Leeds, too.

If he plays and struggles then, well, it's Arsenal away so he has an excuse, but if he bosses things then his profile - and price - could shoot up. Nothing that happens at the Emirates will cause his value to drop.