Arsenal could be about to repeat rivals' mistake with Ljungberg

Arsenal are reportedly considering hiring Freddie Ljungberg permanently.

Arsenal are leaving the door open to hiring Freddie Ljungberg permanently, The Evening Standard report.

Ljungberg is Arsenal's caretaker manager, and began with a 2-2 draw against Norwich at the weekend.

Arsenal are pursuing other managers, but are open to appointing Ljungberg if he gives them reason to.

This is a dangerous approach to take, as Manchester United have found out to their cost.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hired as interim boss in place of Jose Mourinho last year.

He began brilliantly, winning nine of his opening 10 games, and led United into the Champions League quarter-finals.

At that point United made the move to hire him permanently, and it has been all down hill from there.

Solskjaer's United have won just four of 14 Premier League matches this season.

It appears United may have acted too rashly, and been sucked in by god results over a short term period.

Arsenal are leaving themselves open to doing exactly the same, with Ljungberg.

Basing any decision on an impact Ljungberg has over the next few weeks is a risk, and one which could quickly come back to bite them.