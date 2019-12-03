Arsenal could be about to repeat rivals' mistake with Ljungberg

Dan Coombs
Freddie Ljungberg Arsenal 1st Team Coach during Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on November 27, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly considering hiring Freddie Ljungberg permanently.

Freddie Ljungberg Arsenal 1st Team Coach during Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on November 27, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal are leaving the door open to hiring Freddie Ljungberg permanently, The Evening Standard report.

Ljungberg is Arsenal's caretaker manager, and began with a 2-2 draw against Norwich at the weekend.

Arsenal are pursuing other managers, but are open to appointing Ljungberg if he gives them reason to.

 

This is a dangerous approach to take, as Manchester United have found out to their cost.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hired as interim boss in place of Jose Mourinho last year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the head coach

He began brilliantly, winning nine of his opening 10 games, and led United into the Champions League quarter-finals.

At that point United made the move to hire him permanently, and it has been all down hill from there. 

Solskjaer's United have won just four of 14 Premier League matches this season.

It appears United may have acted too rashly, and been sucked in by god results over a short term period.

Arsenal are leaving themselves open to doing exactly the same, with Ljungberg.

Basing any decision on an impact Ljungberg has over the next few weeks is a risk, and one which could quickly come back to bite them.

Freddie Ljungberg, Caretaker Manager of Arsenal and Per Mertesacker, Assistant Manager of Arsenal give instructions during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Arsenal FC at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch